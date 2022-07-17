The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 17, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Notably: It is National Ice Cream Day, which means: everyone flock to Sally’s Ice Cream in Flagler Beach, where all flavors flow with loving colors. Less happily, it is the anniversary of the inaugural flight of the B-2 stealth bomber (1989), one of the most technologically advanced and remarkable pieces of machinery ever developed, but also one of the most colossally useless pieces of military hardware ever developed: a single one of these beguiling monstrosities costs $2.1 billion (figuring in development cost, as it must be). Only 20 were built. With cute names for each. Watch the “Spirit of Kitty hawk” below. “The B-2’s expensive hypertechnology has been at once the awe of aviation and air power enthusiasts and the root of the plane’s political problems,” the Washington Post reported in 1999. “In the mid-1980s the Pentagon planned to buy 132 B-2s. But now 21 will be built, largely because Congress believed the cost was exorbitant and the mission, in the post-Cold War era, questionable.” Then there’s “The Most Expensive Fighter Jet Ever Built.”

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.