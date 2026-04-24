The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, April 24, 2026

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Weather: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today: Flagler Beach City Manager Dale Martin and Lance Blanchette, the new city police chief, and Palm Coast City Council member Theresa Pontieri. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. The meetings are open to the public.

‘Line’ and ‘All In the Timing’ At City Rep Theatre, at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 3 p.m. Tickets: $25 for adults $15 for students. Book here. Get ready for an unforgettable night of sharp humor and surreal storytelling! Line, Israel Horovitz’s longest-running Off-Broadway play, explores human nature through a mysterious line where everyone wants to be first—no matter what it takes. Paired with David Ives’ All in the Timing, a fast-paced collection of one-act comedies, this double feature delivers clever dialogue, quirky scenarios, and laugh-out-loud moments. It’s a must-see showcase of theatrical brilliance and biting satire.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock, 2 to 5 p.m., Picnic Shelter behind the Hammock Community Center at 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. It’s a free event. Bring your Acoustic stringed Instrument (no amplifiers), and a folding chair and join other local amateur musicians for a jam session. Audiences and singers are also welcome. A “Jam Circle” format is where musicians sit around the circle. Each musician in turn gets to call out a song and musical key, and then lead the rest in singing/playing. Then it’s on to the next person in the circle. Depending upon the song, the musicians may take turns playing/improvising a verse and a chorus. It’s lots of Fun! Folks who just want to watch or sing generally sit on the periphery or next to their musician partner. This is a monthly event on the 4th Friday of every month.

Dead Men Tell No Tales…. Or Do They? Murder Mystery Dinner Show, Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, tickets $60 a person. The fundraiser is for foster children. Book here. Join the Seawolf Privateers for a night of swashbuckling fun you won’t want to miss! Step into a rowdy tavern in Tortuga where pirates, rum, music, and mischief fill the air. Dead Men Tell No Tales… Or Do They? is a laugh-out-loud pirate murder mystery dinner show packed with slapstick comedy, outrageous characters, and a twisty mystery that will keep you guessing until the very end. Feast on a hearty dinner while the tale unfolds around you, with surprises, laughs, and plenty of pirate mayhem along the way. Best of all, every ticket helps make a difference—all proceeds support local foster and displaced children in our community. Come for the laughs, stay for the adventure, and help us do some good along the way!

“The Sound of Music” at Athens Theatre, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 2:30 p.m., 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, (386) 736-1500. Cost: Adult $37, Senior $33, Student/Child $17, groups of 8 or more $30 per ticket, all including processing charge. Book here. As the world begins to change, one woman brings something the von Trapp family hasn’t known in a long time—joy. When Maria steps into their lives, she brings laughter, music, and a renewed sense of connection—just as the world outside their home begins to shift in dangerous ways. In a time of rising fear and uncertainty, their bond becomes an anchor—and their courage, a quiet form of resistance. The Sound of Music is a timeless story of love, family, and standing up for what truly matters, brought to life with one of the most beloved scores in musical theatre history. Music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. Run time: 2 hours and 45 minutes with a 15-minute intermission

Notably: You may recall that in 1993 Disney proposed one of those periodic ghastly developments that desecrate history for a buck, what it called Disney’s America, a “history” theme park near the Manassas Battlefield in Virginia. It was stopped the following year as public outrage brought Disney to its senses. I was not aware, as I think most of us are not, that in 1957 bulldozers took to Walden Pond to make a public beach. The New York Times, July 21, 1957: “ulldozers, uprooting trees to create a new beach at Walden, have aroused members of the Thoreau Society of Concord against what they term a “dese-cration” of the spot. Moreover, even the contour of the pond is being changed, they have charged. The bulldozers were sent in by the Middlesex County commissioners as part of a $50,000 project to restore the reservation. The commissioners are an elected body of three men who function as a super-government for the several communities within the county. Under the terms of an agreement by which Walden became a public reservation in 1922, the commissioners were made the official overseers. The gift was made possible by the Emerson, Forbes and Heywood families of Concord. The Thoreau Society members hold that the commissioners have failed “to preserve the Walden of Emerson and Thoreau, its shores and woodlands,” as specified in the gift agreement.” It took four years and a legal battle, but the Society defeated the plan. I read about the Walden desecration by chance the very morning, last week, before I sat down to write about the Flagler County Commission’s decision to take a stand in defense of Old Brick Road–the remnants of the old Dixie Highway. The roles are reversed here: the commission is the defender of history. I hope it’s not just a posturing moment in an election year. I hope they see this through, because the plans for the so-called “western expansion” will clobber everything in their way, Old Brick Road included. (See: “Historic Old Brick Road Now a Battleground Between Flagler County Preservation and Palm Coast Expansion.”)

Now this:





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