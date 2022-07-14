The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, July 14, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

In Court: Paul Pajotte is sentenced in connection with a shooting on Kalamazoo Trail last year, at 3:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401. See: “3 Arrested in Shooting Spree at K-Section House Involving 3 Guns and at Least 35 Bullets.”

A working group meets to discuss the inter-local agreement, or ILA, between the school board, the county and Flagler’s municipalities regarding school concurrency, at 11 a.m. in the first floor conference room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See: “Developments Could Stall If County, Cities and District Can’t Agree on School Construction Payments.” The meeting is also available by zoom. Meeting ID: 826 1042 3406 Passcode: 780739

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets in a special workshop at 4:30 p.m. to discuss “the future” of City Manager William Whitson, who has been criticized for mishandling the July 4 fireworks booking and a tourism grant that was never filed. The meeting was called by City Commissioner Deborah Phillips.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Commissioners will consider ending the Economic Development Taskforce, discuss the placement of 5G antennas in rights of way, and of speed limits at the north segment of A1A in the city, among other issues.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday.

Notably: This land is no longer your land. If only he knew. Today is Woody Guthrie’s birthday (1912). He was only 55 when he died after a 13-year illness through Huntington’s chorea, in a Queens, N.Y., hospital, spending his last years paralyzed, unable to read, unable to write, unable to speak, unable to move his hands. He found beauty and hope in the America of the Depression. His famous quote, from his Times obituary: “I hate a sing that makes you think that you’re not any good. I hate a song that makes you think that you are born to lose. No good to nobody. No good for nothing. Because you are either too old or too young or too fat or too slim or too this or too that. Songs that run you down or songs that poke fun at you on account of your bad luck or hard traveling. I am out to fight those kinds of songs to my very last breath of air and my last drop of blood.”

