The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 3, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

“Fireworks Over the Runways” at the Flagler Executive Airport, 201 Airport Road in Palm Coast. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and festivities include performances by Chillula and Feedback the Band. At 7 p.m., there will be an Independence Day ceremony on the main stage with the Presentation of Colors by the Palm Coast Fire Department Honor Guard, the National Anthem performed by Melanie DiMartino, the reading of the Declaration of Independence by local elected officials, and a Veterans Welcome by State Representative Paul Renner. Fireworks will be set off at 9:00 p.m. featuring more than 1,000 exploding shells and a jaw-dropping finale. The 20-minute-long pyrotechnic show is produced by Santore and the fireworks are funded by a grant from the Flagler County Tourist Development Council. For continuous live event and traffic information stay tuned to Beach 92.7 FM. There is no charge for entry, parking, or participation. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from a variety of food vendors. No outside alcohol is permitted. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will maintain traffic control, crosswalks, and parking along with assistance by the Palm Coast Public Works Department. See: “No Fireworks in Flagler Beach? No Problem: Palm Coast Hosts July 3 Fireworks Show at County Airport.”

Flagler Broadcasting’s four radio stations, including flagship WNZF, hold a six-hour Food-A-Thon on July 8, and are raising money until then. The aim is to raise $200,000, which can then be leveraged into more than $1 million for Grace Community Food Pantry, the Palm Coast operation that serves between 3,500 and 4,500 needy families every week. The Food-A-Thon will ensure that each family will have the equivalent of $100 a week’s worth of groceries through at least the new year. To pledge or participate in the Million Dollar Food-A-Thon, send an email to [email protected], or make checks out to Grace Community Food Bank and send them to WNZF, 2405 E. Moody Blvd Bunnell, FL. 32110. Donations and pledges are being accepted now through July 8, or send in your pledge by downloading the form. See details: “Multiplication of Loaves: Flagler Radio’s Food-A-Thon on July 8 Aims for $1 Million Food Buy for Needy.”

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.









Notably: It is, apparently, the beginning of Be Nice to New Jersey Week, which begs the question: why start now? It was on this day in 1988 that the USS Vincennes, a missile ship, fired one of its missiles at Iran Air Flight 655, killing all 290 aboard. The crew had supposedly mistaken the Airbus for a hostile, American-made F-14. Even so: the Vincennes had been breaking the law, sailing in Iranian waters. It was an act fit for the sunset year of the Reagan administration, by then embroiled in the serial lawbreaking and unconstitutional crimes and felonies of the Iran-Contra affair. Birthdays? The soon-to-be-extradited Julian Assange, whose work is generally more admirable either than the person behind it, or his motives, turns 51 today.

Now this: Every once in a while we should re-learn that the unknown, the obscure, the unheard of, is pure solipsism: it is unknown, obscure or unheard of only to us. Our loss, but what joys to finally know. And so, Dmitry Kabalevsky. Not necessarily a talent as mighty as the Urals, and his close intimacy with the Soviet regime wasn’t to his credit, but his music is.









