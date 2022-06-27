No Fireworks in Flagler Beach? No Problem: Palm Coast Hosts July 3 Fireworks Show at County Airport

Flagler Beach won’t have fireworks on July 4 (or July 2 or July 3), but Palm Coast will: Celebrate Independence Day with “Fireworks Over the Runways” on Sunday, July 3, at the Flagler Executive Airport, 201 Airport Road in Palm Coast.

The traditional celebration, held on July 3 in palm Coast most years for the past decade, is a production of Palm Coast-based Fireworks by Santore. (Flagler Beach is missing out because the city administration failed to book the show from Santore in time, and attempts to contract with a different producer collapsed.)









Airport gates open at 4 p.m. and festivities include performances by Chillula and Feedback the Band. At 7 p.m., there will be an Independence Day ceremony on the main stage with the Presentation of Colors by the Palm Coast Fire Department Honor Guard, the National Anthem performed by Melanie DiMartino, the reading of the Declaration of Independence by local elected officials, and a Veterans Welcome by Rep. Paul Renner, the Palm Coast Republican and incoming Speaker of the Florida House.

Fireworks will be set off at 9 p.m., featuring more than 1,000 exploding shells and a jaw-dropping finale. The 20-minute-long pyrotechnic show is is funded by a $25,000 grant from the Flagler County Tourist Development Council, with money drawn from the tourism sales surtax levied on hotel, motel and other short-term stays in the county. For continuous live event and traffic information stay tuned to Beach 92.7 FM.

There is no charge for entry, parking, or participation. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from a variety of food vendors. No outside alcohol is permitted. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will maintain traffic control, crosswalks, and parking along with assistance by the Palm Coast Public Works Department. Visit the event page for more information.









Several strategies related to traffic flow and parking have been coordinated with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. There are a variety of parking options available for event-goers. Arrive early for the best parking!

Parking For Event Access:

Parking at the Flagler Executive Airport: Enter via Airport Road or Aviation Drive. Traffic Units will direct vehicles to parking areas inside the airport gates on asphalt.

Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100 East: Shuttle service begins at 4 p.m.

*Once parking at the airport is at capacity, entrances will be blocked off.

For Fireworks Viewing Only:

Fin Way: Grass and asphalt turf

Guests wishing to view the fireworks only without taking part in any planned activities should bypass the entrance to the airport and instead take Belle Terre Parkway south to Fin Way. There will be adequate parking along with portable restroom facilities.

After the event, event traffic will be routed out of the airport from Aviation Drive and Airport Road. All traffic exiting from Aviation Drive must go east. The closest U-turn will be at Town Center Blvd. All traffic exiting from Airport Road can go eastbound or make a U-turn in front of the high school to go westbound. Traffic leaving from Fin Way will have no traffic restrictions.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will maintain traffic control, crosswalks, and parking along with assistance by the Palm Coast Public Works Department.

Please help keep the airport clean by throwing away trash in trash receptacles and taking all of your belongings with you when you leave. Personal fireworks are STRICTLY PROHIBITED!

This event is a collaboration between the City of Palm Coast, Flagler County Government, Flagler Executive Airport, and Flagler Broadcasting, with sponsorships by Badcock Home Furniture and More, Coastal Cloud, Daytona Hyundai, Renewal By Andersen, and VyStar Credit Union.