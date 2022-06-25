An American Tragedy: The Roe Regression

Every once in a while a newspaper like The New York Times runs really funny articles not intended to be that funny. One of those ran just before the Christmas holidays. It was about how Saudi women now get to wear multi-colored burqas, sit with men in coffee shops and attend some sporting events, thanks to the reforms of the new crown prince, the same guy who ordered the assassination and dismemberment of a Saudi journalist who was writing for the Washington Post.

The neo-orientalist article was funny because it’s intended to contrast with the superiority of western culture and make us feel all self-satisfied in our supposed liberties. We shouldn’t feel so smug.

The same week, the U.S. Supreme Court was allowing a Texas law banning all abortions starting at six weeks to stay in place while it gets litigated. The law also frees individuals who have absolutely nothing to do with a woman’s body or her rights, to turn vigilantes and sue her or clinics that may perform abortions. As of today, that’s now legal. Saudi Arabia and the Taliban have the very same vigilantes in place. They’re called the Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice. But articles like the Times’ on Saudi Arabia seem to think we have evolved. Like I said, funny.

It was a few days earlier that the Supreme Court had heard arguments in the case of a Mississippi law banning abortion outright after 15 weeks, the law the court’s Christian mullahs upheld today. They overturned Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in 1973, with no restrictions in the first trimester. But at least women can still shop at Prada. Which brought Nancy Reagan to mind, at least–at last–in a good way: that’s how far we’ve cracked.









“I don’t give a damn about the right-to-lifers,” she had told her husband’s chief of staff as they were going over the final drafts of the 1987 State of the Union address. Ronald Reagan had wanted to insert a line about abortion. It never made it in. His most influential move on the right to abortion in his eight years was to protect it.

He had appointed Sandra Day O’Connor, making good on a campaign promise to name the first woman to the Supreme Court. O’Connor would go on to co-author the Casey decision that reaffirmed Roe v. Wade in most respects. It shouldn’t have been a surprise, either to Reagan or to conservatives. O’Connor had been a Republican leader in the Arizona Senate before appointments to the bench at a time when the dominant figure in Arizona politics was Barry Goldwater, one of the most right-wing politicians of the 1960s and an ideological inspiration to Reagan. But Goldwater’s wife Peggy was a co-founder of Planned Parenthood in Arizona. The Goldwaters’ daughter had an illegal abortion. And Goldwater as late as 1994 was saying that social conservatives like Jerry Falwell deserved “a swift kick in the ass” for their opposition to abortion.

Abortion, Goldwater said, “should be up to the woman involved, not the pope or some do-gooders or the religious right. It’s not a conservative issue at all.” But by then the fundamentalists were well on their way to taking over the Republican Party and making abortion a crusade they compared to abolitionism. Today they succeeded. And just like abolitionists, who had no idea and didn’t care what would happen to freed Blacks, abortion opponents have no idea and don’t care what happens to a life once born.









The debate has been corrupted at its root by language and religion. Opponents of abortion are called pro-life, as if those who defend a woman’s right to her body are anti-life, or even pro-abortion. I don’t think there’s a human being alive who’s pro-abortion. Pro-choice is more accurate, the way pro-life is not, because in the end, the definition of life is as subjective as clueless clerics deciding when life begins, or when a soul enters the human body. Those aren’t questions for politicians or judges but for theologians, and theology has no place in politics or law or human rights. It barely has a place in common sense.

To right-to-life theology, the woman’s right is non-existent. She’s a vessel. Again, we pretend to have evolved–it’s that New York Times smugness again–and in fits and starts, we had. But we’re regressing back to misogyny as old as ancient Greece and Medieval theology.

The English historian Diarmaid MacCullough summarized it: to the medieval Christian understanding of the roles of women and men in reproduction, procreation depended “entirely on male seed. A man’s semen contained the entire fetus in embryo, so anything that stopped male seed doing its job was an act of murder–anything, from masturbation to contraception to same-sex sexual relations.” (The emphasis is mine.) This is what we are returning to in the seething blowback against same-sex freedoms and abortion. Women have no voice. They have–or rather they are–uteruses. The rest of them must submit, and it must procreate. Take it and bear it.

Then good night and good luck. The moment a fetus is born, not only could opponents of abortion care less what happens to that life, but they turn on mother and child. We have no family leave worth a dime. Paying for child care is like paying rent. Women seeking assistance to raise children are still vilified as welfare queens (the vengeful age of Reagan is with us after all), and it’s not long before they call their children thugs and worse, especially if they’re people of color.









Pro-life? It might help us to look beneath our own legal and social burquas once in a while. Maybe it’s not Saudi Arabia. But it’s not pretty, and it sure as hell isn’t nearly as moral or pro-life as you think.

If it’s the casualties of abortion we’re worried about, then let’s stick to that but see the picture whole. Half-way through An American Tragedy, the Theodore Dreiser classic published in 1925, there’s a lurid episode about the hunt for an abortion, for “some low-priced shady doctor somewhere,” as Dreiser described what we refer to as back-alley abortions, the fear of being found out just for looking, or the 10-year prison penalty doctors faced if caught, and of course the hypocrisies of doctors who turned down poor girls but performed abortions for richer ones, forcing the rest to grab the nearest clothes hanger.

This isn’t fiction but history: in the 1920s, 15,000 women and girls died every year from back-alley abortions. This is what they call pro-life. This is what abortion opponents prefer to ignore, along with the fact that when abortion was decriminalized in New York State alone, in 1971, the maternal mortality rate in the state dropped 45 percent. This was pro-life. Put another way, abortion saves lives.

It’s ironic in a ruefully American way that the justice who replaced Sandra Day O’Connor is Samuel Alito, the justice who wrote the decision that overturned Roe today, returning us to Dreiser’s America, to back alleys and to a sniff of women as handmaids. That decision almost entirely based on theological fictions is now law. It is a triumph of regression. It is a celebration of seediness. It is an American tragedy.

Pierre Tristam is FlaglerLive’s editor. Reach him by email here. A version of this piece aired on WNZF.