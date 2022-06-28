The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 28, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Today at the Editor's Glance: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

In Court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins hears pleas, issues a sentencing and holds bond hearings in a series of non-high-profile cases. Among the pleas: Jamal Nejame, the former candidate for elected office in Flagler Beach who was sentenced to probation after firing his gun at his neighbor’s house, were children and their grandparents were hanging out on the porch, is back before the judge for a plea hearing after he violated his probation in may. He has been at the county jail since. That hearing is at 9 a.m. See: “Anguished Neighbors Beg Judge Not to Let Shooter Back In His Home as He Gets Another Big Break on Sentence.”

The Palm Coast City Council meets in a budget workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center.

Kids Summer Performer Series at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. Join us for “Just Add Rhythm!” Children will drum, move, play games and best of all work together to make each other shine. Come in and celebrate the Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” by joining us for this spectacular show. Pre-Registration for this show is required. Register by calling Youth Services at 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or e-mail us at [email protected]

Flagler Broadcasting’s four radio stations, including flagship WNZF, hold a six-hour Food-A-Thon on July 8, and are raising money until then. The aim is to raise $200,000, which can then be leveraged into more than $1 million for Grace Community Food Pantry, the Palm Coast operation that serves between 3,500 and 4,500 needy families every week. The Food-A-Thon will ensure that each family will have the equivalent of $100 a week’s worth of groceries through at least the new year. To pledge or participate in the Million Dollar Food-A-Thon, send an email to [email protected], or make checks out to Grace Community Food Bank and send them to WNZF, 2405 E. Moody Blvd Bunnell, FL. 32110. Donations and pledges are being accepted now through July 8, or send in your pledge by downloading the form. See details: “Multiplication of Loaves: Flagler Radio’s Food-A-Thon on July 8 Aims for $1 Million Food Buy for Needy.”

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Notably: Today is National Columnists’ Day, at least according to Jim Six, a columnist at the South Jersey Times, who wrote in 2014: “I am proud to be the creator of the genuine and original National Columnists’ Day. It was in May 1988 when I first mentioned that National Columnists’ Day was coming. Once I’d mentioned it, I felt duty bound to actually HAVE the holiday, so, since my column appeared on Tuesday, I chose the fourth Tuesday in June to be NCD.” But there’s a bit of a schism over the commemoration. The National Society of Newspaper Columnists considers April 18 National Columnists Day, the day Ernie Pyle was killed by a sniper on Okinawa, in 1945. If columnists are opinionated, provocative, hopefully controversial, they’re nothing compared to their critics, like Dan Kennedy writing about Maureen Dowd in the Boston Phoenix in 1999: “Maureen Down isn’t the worst newspaper columnist in the country. She’s not even the worst columnist on the New York Times‘s op-ed page. That distinction belongs to Abe Rosenthal, the retired executive editor turned ranting, purple-faced pundit.” A.O. Scott, the future New York Times film critic, called Rosenthal “the voice of sheer ranting lunacy” in a Slate column demolishing Dowd in 1999. “But,” continued Kennedy, “Rosenthal isn’t the toast of the commentariat; Dowd is. Her superficial, lightly reported, mean-spirited, and utterly mainstream ‘Liberties’ column has become one of the few must-reads in the national press. Her personal life is the source of endless fascination and speculation. (She’s currently rumored to be involved with the actor Michael Douglas.) Her appearances on Imus in the Morning are as rare, and as eagerly anticipated, as audiences with the pope. Call her our most celebrated bad columnist.” Kennedy’s credit collapses though when, further down the column, he classifies Thomas Friedman, who has been molesting the American language on the OpEd page since 1995, as a writer of “passion and insight.” But here’s a truth columnists always keep buried from themselves: they’re as forgettable as this day’s weather a few years ago. The moment they stop writing, they’re as unremembered as pre-existence. Who remembers Anne O’Hare today? She was the first woman on the editorial board at The New York Times, and the first woman to win a Pulitzer in journalism, back in 1937.

This video is not embeddable, but it’s worth the hour. It’s C-Span’s Brian Lamb interview with Eric Alterman on his book, Sound and Fury: The Washington Punditocracy and the Collapse of American Politics (1992), which diagnosed that world years before Jon Stewart’s more famous takedown of Tucker Carlson and Paul Begala on Crossfire:

https://www.c-span.org/video/?36343-1/sound-fury

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

