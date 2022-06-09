State Road 100 Will Be Repaved, Have New Sidewalks and Additional Crossing Points

The Florida Department of Transportation plan s a $11.6 million upgrade of State Road 100–or East Moody Boulevard–from just east of Old Kings Road and I-95 in Palm Coast to the edge of central Bunnell to the west, a 4.55-mile project starting in the fall of 2023.

State Road 100’s four lanes will be repaved. Pedestrian improvements are also planned, including construction of a 6-foot-wide sidewalk to create connectivity by closing sidewalk gaps wherever existing right-of-ways allow. Crosswalks would be added on

at the intersections of Landing Boulevard (in front of the Target shopping center), Bulldog Drive (by Wawa), Town Center Boulevard, Memorial Medical Parkway (by AdventHealth Palm Coast), and Old Kings Road South.









Other improvements include installing so-called mast arm traffic signals (see examples here) at Belle Terre Parkway and Memorial Medical Parkway, installing Wrong Way Driving Detection devices at the I-95 interchange off-ramps, and upgrading curb

ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, according to a DOT worksheet. The design cost is currently set at $2.1 million, construction cost at $9.5 million. Such projects typically end up costing more as the date of construction approaches.

With all that in mind, the Florida Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting regarding project plans on Thursday, June 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building in Bunnell, and virtually.

The Department is offering multiple ways for the community to participate in the meeting. All participants, regardless of platform they choose, will participate in the same live meeting.

Virtual Option: Interested persons may join the Virtual Public Meeting (VPM) from a computer, tablet, or mobile device. A VPM is a free live presentation or webinar over the internet. For this option, advance registration is required by visiting bit.ly/3s4Zy7s (the weblink is case sensitive). Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting online. Please note, Internet Explorer cannot be used to register or attend this webinar. If joining online, please provide adequate log-in time to view the presentation in its entirety.

Phone Option (Listen Only): Participants may join the meeting in listen-only mode by dialing 1-877-309-2071 and entering the passcode 550-696-664 when prompted.









In-Person Open House Option: Participants may attend in person by going to the Flagler County Board Commission Meeting Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 2, Bunnell, FL 32110 anytime between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to view a looping presentation and project displays, speak with project team members, and submit comments or questions.

If attending in person, please remember to follow all safety and sanitation guidelines as well as adhere to any local ordinances. Currently, masking is recommended due to an upsurge in omicron variants and in infections in Flagler and across Florida. If you are feeling unwell, please consider attending the meeting virtually or by phone.

All meeting materials, including the presentation, will be available on the project website at www.CFLroads.com/project/445219-1 prior to the meeting.