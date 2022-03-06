Ukraine and the Fallacy of ‘All Lives Matter’

If Donald Rumsfeld could see “old Europe” now. Rumsfeld, you might recall, was one of George W. Bush’s goons of arrogance who orchestrated the Iraq war and mocked Europe for refusing to be complicit in what was then as much of an illegal invasion of Iraq as Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is today. The difference was the brown skin of the victims and the non-nuclear status of their leader, whose tyrannical repression wasn’t much different than a dozen repulsive Arab regimes the United States still calls “friends.”

Old Europe was right. The United States had to clear out of Iraq with its tail between its legs a decade and hundreds of thousand dead later, much like the Soviet Union and the United States had to clear out of Afghanistan after their criminal decades there. The difference this time is that Old Europe, led by France and Germany, has resolutely shocked Putin as much as Ukrainians have by standing up to him with every means at hand. It is Old Europe, not the United States, that’s leading this resistance.

For the first time since World War II, Germany is sending weapons to the east, raising its defense spending and abandoning its phobia of deficit spending in the face of the Russian threat. France and the rest of the European Union are doing no less, using the European Union budget for the first time to buy weapons. Even the usually pacific Scandinavian countries are sending arms, and Hungary, whose leader fancies himself a little Putin, is acting more European for a change.

This is all bracing stuff, as are the economic sanctions that have been punishing Putin, but also Europe. Already on the brink of recession before the invasion, here we have a continent willing to do what’s necessary in unity to oppose a Slavic Napoleon, including imposing measures that are hurting European consumers and damaging business. We’re complaining about $3 and $4 a gallon gas here. Prices in Europe are at $5 and $6, inflation is rising, an economic crash looms, and somehow they’re not blaming Joe Biden or their own leaders.









There are all sorts of condemnations of the Ukrainian invasion of course, if from the comfort of certain limits. Imbecilic talking heads calling for the bombing of convoys or no-fly zones aside, everyone east and west of the Ural mountains–that Russian Appalachia dividing Asia and Europe–knows that a military confrontation with Russia is not an option. We could follow bombast with bombs in all those Middle East and African countries because the enemy had no nuclear weapons. It makes pretending to be a superpower easier. Superpower status is nullified once the enemy has a nuclear arsenal, suicide not being an attractive choice.

Nukes are useful to the impudent invader, as they were to us in the Middle East. They act as a shield from retaliation by another nuclear power since any retaliation means mutually-assured destruction, that MAD acronym that used to be on all our lips in the 1980s. The alternatives aren’t a weakness. To the contrary. Diplomacy, sanctions, weapons and mercenaries can do wonders. It isn’t nukes or military might that defeated the United States in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, or the Soviet Union in Afghanistan. It’s guerillas and mercenaries. Putin the Terrible won’t be moved by diplomacy. In his search for his new Rossiad he will certainly finish off Ukraine. But then what? He’s already worse off today than he was two weeks ago. His Russia will be the next North Korea: an isolated, putrefying nation, now with the second-largest country in Europe (after Russia) to administer, and with 44 million angry Ukrainian (Orthodox) jihadists to deal with.

Thankfully the early cheers for Putin among the likes of Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson and other right-wing turncoats have died down a bit even though more Republicans approve of Putin than do Biden. It reminds me of reading about a poll the Princeton University newspaper conducted in November 1939, two months after Hitler’s invasion of Poland. Freshmen were asked to name the greatest living person. Hitler beat out Einstein with almost four times more votes. Franklin Roosevelt and Mahatma Gandhi were even further down the list. The descendants of those Princeton students must be propagating among Trump’s Republican Party.









Every war brings out the best and the worst in human beings. Ukrainian resistance has been heroic and inspiring as Russia carries out its war crimes. But there’s also a strong element of bias at work in the public reaction. You know, the way a blue-eyed blond child gone missing will get page one sympathy while a missing Black child will be ignored.

In this case it’s a different level of chauvinism, astutely pointed out by Jon Stewart in an interview on Wednesday, “because, quite frankly,” he said, “Saudi Arabia is still bombing the shit out of Yemen [with American weapons]. We bombed the shit out of Iraq. Like, I’m not saying it’s an analogous situation. But those human beings on the other end of those armaments are as human being-y as the ones in Ukraine that, you know, everybody’s got their flags up, and right now, around the world, there are communities in terrible suffering from Yemen, to Palestinians to all around the world.”

So if it’s invading sovereign countries and mass-killing civilians we’re so concerned about, let’s not so easily put aside the two decades of American invasions, incursions and violations of about a dozen Middle Eastern countries’ sovereignties in the last three decades, with full-fledged invasions and massive bombings of Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, and, with continuing help from our friends the Saudis, Yemen. In Iraq alone, Brown University research finds, “we know that between 184,382 and 207,156 civilians have died from direct war related violence caused by the U.S., its allies, the Iraqi military and police, and opposition forces from the time of the invasion through October 2019.”









As a famed septuagenarian once said, we forget too much, too fast. It’s only a few weeks ago that we ended our nation’s longest war with that retreat from Afghanistan. The problem there wasn’t a week’s chaotic retreat, as the Fox fanatics would have you believe, but 20 years of imperial arrogance and mass killings that had no other way to end but in chaos. (The civilian toll for Afghanistan since the American invasion: 71,000 civilians, including a 330 percent increase in the killing of civilians when Trump took over). Over the past two decades in the Middle East American intervention caused the displacement of millions and the ruin of several countries, not least our own, considering the trillions we wasted in a losing gambit in the name of democracy. There’s a reason Europe alone has the moral high ground against Russia in this war: American credibility in defense of sovereignty or civilian casualties is in the toilet.

That’s not to diminish the atrocity of Vladimir Putin’s invasion or his fabricated claims about Ukraine being a Russian protectorate in need of “denazification.” But if you think there’s that much daylight between Putin’s type of fabrications to invade a neighbor and the fabrications justifying military follies by every American president from Reagan to Biden–Biden who only a few weeks ago abandoned a career of enthusiastic warmongering– you’re living in a fantasy world.

Ukrainians deserve every ounce of sympathy, every weapon and any other kind of non-military support. But when was the last time you heard of any sympathy for Palestinians, for Yemenis, for Iraqis, Afghans and East African civilians who die by the hundreds every week in ongoing wars? As always, darker lives don’t matter.

Pierre Tristam is FlaglerLive's editor. Reach him by email here. A version of this piece aired on WNZF.