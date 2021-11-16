Dave Sullivan and Don O’Brien Elect Joe Mullins, a Bigot, Chairman of the Commission and Face of Flagler County

Commissioner Don O’Brien tried to have it both ways. He prefaced his support for Joe Mullins in what at first sounded like the opposite. He described himself frustrated over the controversy and public outcry over Mullins becoming chairman of the commission, and frustrated with Mullins’s own “social media activities and contentious stance on some highly charged political issues.” He called the social media activities “nonsense.” Then, seemingly oblivious to the abrasiveness of Mullins’s behavior even as he acknowledged it, he said the chairmanship “should just be a non-event.”

But in the end, that’s all it was: a veil for what proved to be the unsurprising vote that made Mullins, a bigot with a propensity for lies, slanders, insults, anti-Semitism and unprecedented divisiveness for a commissioner, chairman of the county commission for the next year. The two commissioners who had twice refused to censure Mullins for brazen attacks on fellow-commissioners and constituents now saw fit to elevate him as the representative of the county.









Commissioner Dave Sullivan nominated Mullins. O’Brien voted for him, and Mullins voted for himself. Commissioner Andy Dance nominated and voted for Greg Hansen, who also voted for himself. Mullins had called Hansen, who has had health issues, a “fat sonofabitch” on the dais during a commission meeting.

Sullivan nominated Hansen for vice chair. Dance nominated himself, saying it’s been protocol in the commission’s history to elect a commissioner in his or her second year in a leadership position. His colleagues shrugged that off. Hansen got four votes, with Dance in dissent.

O’Brien, who’d scripted his remarks, asked Mullins before the vote if he wanted to be chairman, given Mullins’s other commitments–and referred to the emails that had packed his account in opposition to Mullins. “It is something I’m interested in and I do feel like that we should rotate it,” Mullins said. “And I’m going to do the best I can. And I do realize that is one spot. That’s one of five. It’s not the ultimate spot. It’s not the ultimate ruling point. It’s one of five, so I would be honored and I would love to take my part in it.”

“My reservation is really with the online banter,” Dance said, “because there’s really no separation as I see it as an individual and as a commissioner. When I’m out in the public, I’m a commissioner. People address me as such and I behave that way in the public knowing that. I’m just not sure how Joe can separate those issues and represent the commission in addition to all the other social media postings. That’s my reservation. I just don’t know how that’s feasible based on the track record.”









Evading the point, Mullins reached for equivalency, as if his behavior was no different than anyone else’s: “I think all of us could sit here and say we don’t like a certain thing that the other one does,” Mullins said. “That’s what makes us unique. Do I understand that I’m sitting in that seat and I’m speaking–I’m speaking for me. I’ve never said that I’m speaking for anyone else up here on this commission. I’ve always spoke for me. Is it something that I keep in mind if I’m in that position to tone back? Absolutely. And so I absolutely respect that that needs to occur.”

“I don’t see it as a separation, and that’s where we differ,” Dance said.

[This is a developing story. More soon.]