170-Acre Wildfire Off US1 and Old Dixie Prompts Brief Evacuations But No Structures Lost as Blaze Is 50% Contained

The controlled burn that escaped into a 170-acre wildfire in the woods near U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway Wednesday afternoon, requiring the evacuation of a dozen homes, was brought to at least 50 percent containment overnight as rain helped and evacuations were rescinded, emergency officials said this morning. U.S. 1, which had been closed in both directions in that area, was reopened. No homes or other structures were lost.

The fire, officially called the U.S. 1 South Fire, started around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday then started spreading east and north, “dying down for a while, until all of a sudden, it kind of cleared back up in the evening,” Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said. The flareup took place near the Community Baptist Church on Old Dixie Highway.

“It got much stronger, which caused the fire department to request our support with evacuations,” Lord said. An area of 2 to 3 square miles was evacuated. “Knock on wood, it’s not a very populated area, but a lot of large properties with a handful of homes. Initially, it was probably a couple dozen homes, until we were able within 30 minutes to shrink it down to about 10 homes. And that stuck around for a few hours up until about midnight, which is when the fire shrunk down enough and was not growing as much anymore.”

The evacuation order was rescinded a little before midnight.

“In the end, I think it went well,” Flagler Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker said early this morning. “We were able to get ahead of the fire and get it under control. So the crews worked together well, our fire service partners are great to work with, so we were happy with the outcome. But it definitely got a little bit concerning for a while.”

Flagler County FireFlight, the emergency helicopter, dropped 25,200 gallons of water on the fire Wednesday and 20 gallons of foam. “FireFlight is a great asset for us, it helped us get to places we can’t normally get to,” Tucker said.

Emergency Management had opened a shelter at Fire Station 16 on Old Dixie Highway (the station is geographically in Volusia County, but it is staffed by Flagler County Fire Rescue personnel). Staffers operated the shelter with the Red Cross on standby, should it be needed. But no one showed up, so the shelter was shut down, with resources still available had individuals requested help.

“Around midnight, the Fire Department and Forest Service decided to scale back the entire operation, because the fire wasn’t spreading and was becoming under control,” Lord said. “At that point it was about 50 percent under control. It probably is more by now at sunrise.” Crews were working on keeping it contained with bulldozers.

“We did get some rain last night. It was not significant, but the county is wet finally,” Lord said. “That’s only going to help keep the fire down and eventually fully knock it out.” The information Lord had was that it had started as a controlled burn.

“Today is a matter of just riding the lines, making sure it’s staying in and then just trying to hit the hot spots,” Tucker said. “Things should be better today.” He cautioned: “Just because there’s been a little bit of rain doesn’t mean we can let our guard down. Things can dry out very fast, and so we’re just still asking everybody to be very careful.”

The bulk of the rain has passed, with drier conditions expected for the rest of the day.

“While the evacuation orders are lifted, just be cautious of heavy smoke in the area,” Lord said. “Right now throughout most of the county you can still smell the smoke, but as it dries back out again, you might start seeing some smoke in some areas again. So just just be cautious on the roadways, particularly near where the fire was.”

Tucker is also asking gawkers to stay away, as they create obstructions for fire personnel who are trying to focus on the emergency. “People who like to come out and just look are more of a problem and they’re in the way,” Tucker said.

The fire–the largest fire in the county since last April’s 250-acre Cowpen Fire off County Road 305 in west Flagler–drew responses from the Florida Forest Service, Flagler County Emergency Management, Flagler County Fire Rescue, the Palm Coast Fire Department, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the state Department of Transportation, the Florida Highway Patrol and the Palm Coast Fire Police.

The fire, Palm Coast Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill said, is close to the city boundary and close to an area that has had serious wildfires before. “And so today, even though we did see some rain last night, we are up-staffing an attack truck, which is a wildland attack truck. It will be in that neighborhood, kind of just scouting for any trouble spots, making contact with residents, seeing what’s going on. If it seems like we’re good, we might send them home early. But our plan is to be very proactive and let our residents know that we’re committed to not losing a structure to a wildfire. So that’s what we’re doing for today, and helping to mop that fire up and keep it contained.”

Berryhill also cautioned against prematurely letting guards down while a fire is still actively smoldering and conditions dry up. “When it’s dry and there’s some other weather conditions, one of them is called dispersion,” Berryhill said. “Wind is a huge factor in wildland fire. Weather is a huge part of fighting fire in general, but really we’re talking about wildland firefighting especially. An ember can float up from the fire, as the smoke and heat and embers do, and then get caught in a wind draft and do something that we call spotting. Then that ember lands out in front of where that fire is at the time, and those embers then become the source of a new fire that we call spot fire. A lot of times, if the wind is pushing in a direction, that area is kind of pre dried out and preheated from the smoke and the fire. A wildfire can move really, really fast.”

Just because the vegetation is green doesn’t mean it won’t burn–not in Florida. “In most parts of the country, if it’s green, you don’t have to worry about it. It’s not going to burn,” Berryhill said. “But in Florida, that’s decisively not true. Green things burn, and some of them burn incredibly hot in ways that are very unique. So it’s an interesting problem for the fire service, but it’s one that I would say the three agencies in Flagler County are really, really adept at mitigating and taking care of.”