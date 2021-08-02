A Man Is Killed in 2-Car Crash on Royal Palms Parkway at Point Pleasant Drive

A two-vehicle crash just past midday at Royal Palms Parkway and Point Pleasant Drive in Palm Coast resulted in the death of one of the drivers, according to authorities.









The crash took place just past 12:15 p.m. on Royal Palms, a few dozen yards east of the intersection with Point Pleasant. The exact circumstances of the crash are not yet known: the Florida Highway Patrol’s traffic homicide investigation is ongoing at the scene. But the crash crash involved a blue Acura and a gray Honda Civic, with an adult male at the wheel of the Acura and a teen at the wheel of the Honda.

The collision caused the Acura to flip and come to rest on its roof on the Royal Palms yellow lines, facing east. The Honda Civic came to rest not much further east on Royal Palms, facing southeast. The status of the teen girl is not known, but she did not suffer life-threatening injuries, and as of around 2:30 p.m., she appeared to still be at the scene, Flagler County Fire Rescue Unit 21.

The Palm Coast Fire Police shut down Royal Palms Parkway at Belle Terre Parkway to the west and Town Center Boulevard to the east. Point Pleasant’s intersection with Royal Palms was also shut down at Porcupine Drive. FHP’s investigation was impeded by a thunderstorm, dangerous lightning and a heavy downpour around 2:30 p.m.

In addition to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, FHP and Fire Rescue, Flagler’s Engine 92 and the Palm Coast Fire Department’s Engine 25 and Battalion 23 responded to the scene, which was still active when this article initially published. “I sent an email to all city employees that the road would be closed for an unknown amount of time,” Palm Coast Acting Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill said a little after 3 p.m.









Royal Palms Parkway is a relatively narrow road between Belle Terre and Town Center Boulevard, leaving little room for error. The last severe crash there took place in September 2018, a head-on collision that resulted in severe injuries to two women, but no fatalities. Today’s fatality is either the sixth or seventh of the year on Flagler County roads, depending on how FHP categorizes a fatality on July 28 on Pine Lakes Parkway which appears to have been a medical episode.