63-Year-Old Palm Coast Man Dies in 2-Vehicle Crash at West Hampton Drive and Pine Lakes Parkway

A 63-year-old Palm Coast resident died in a two-vehicle car crash at West Hampton Drive and Pine Lakes Parkway just past 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The death, however, appears to have been the result of a heart attack, not the crash itself, and is not being investigated as a traffic homicide, but as a medical episode.

The victim was at the wheel of a Kia Sorento, traveling south on Westhampton Drive and approaching Pine Lakes Parkway. A 67-year-old Palm Coast man was at the wheel of a Dodge Ram, traveling west on Pine Lakes Parkway.









The victim ran through the stop sign, his Kia striking the Dodge Ram on its right side and continuing into a waterlogged ditch, where the tires kept spinning, as the victim’s foot was still on the gas pedal, according to 911 notes–an indication that he may have died or experienced the heart attack before the collision, thus causing him to run through the stop sign.

The victim was not moving when rescue personnel arrived at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was not injured, and volunteered a blood sample. The victim was transported to AdventHealth Palm Coast, where he was pronounced deceased at 4:13 p.m.

The scene of the crash was shut down by the Palm Coast Fire Police. Flagler County Fire Rescue and the Palm Coast Fire Department also responded. It was the third traffic fatality for FHP’s Troupe G on Wednesday. The Troupe covers a nine-county area (other road fatalities occurred in Nassau County and in Jacksonville). The last road fatality in Flagler this year dates back to May 26, when a motorcyclist was killed on I-95. It was the fifth fatality of the year. But by the time the crash report is finalized in Wednesday’s incident, the case may be classified as a medical rather than a traffic fatality.