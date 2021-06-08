Man Shoots and Kills Himself in the Parking Lot at the Flagler County Courthouse

A man shot and killed himself in the area of the parking lots between the Government Services Building and the Flagler County courthouse this morning around 10 a.m.

Little else is known of the incident for the moment, other than that the man had contacted authorities a few minutes earlier and apparently warned of his imminent action.

The parking lot has been sealed and numerous units of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office are there, including the department’s Crime Scene Investigations unit.

Court was in session this morning, with a heavy docket involving all three judges–Circuit Judge Terence Perkins and County Judges Melissa Distler and Andrea Totten. Circuit Judge Chris France was scheduled to hold hearings in the afternoon. It isn’t yet clear what measures were taken as the incident unfolded.







