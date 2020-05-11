500 Images and Videos of Child Sexual Abuse Found in 46-Year-Old Palm Coast Man’s Tablet

Mario Arnez Arter, a 46-year-old resident of 25 Cold Spring Court in Palm Coast, was booked at the Flagler County jail Saturday (May 9) on 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse imagery after some 500 such items were found on his tablet, following a nearly five-month investigation. He is being held on $100,000 bond.









The arrest results from the work of Flagler County Sheriff’s detective Dennis Lashbrook, assigned last year by Sheriff Rick Staly to ramp up a full-time crybercrimes unit. The investigation reveals the extent to which law enforcement and at least some online platforms and internet service providers are cooperating with police to tip off, track down and facilitate investigations of individuals involved in child exploitation or abuse. Last year alone 70 million such images or videos were reported to authorities, according to an extensive New York Times investigation. The numbers are considered a fraction of the online epidemic.

Arter’s arrest takes place three days after a bill was introduced in Congress proposing to spend $5 billion over 10 years to fight online child sexual abuse.

Lashbrook got the “CyberTip” about Arter from Google the morning of Dec. 31. Someone using a Google account and associated with a certain Gmail address that was part of the tip had uploaded three images suspected of containing child sexual abuse and exploitation (commonly referred to as child pornography).

All three images showed naked prepubescent girls, two of them between the ages of 9 and 11, one of them between the ages of 7 and 9. Two of the three images showed adult males engaged in explicit abuse of the girls.







Google provided Lashbrook with the name of the individual associated with its email address, as well as a Hotmail address: Arter, who Lashbrook found to be connected to 25 Cold Spring Court in Palm Coast. The tip included several IP addresses used in logins through Verizon and Spectrum, both of whose records Lashbrook subpoenaed in connection with Arter and his reported address (which was not his alone: a woman lives there as well). The results of the subpoenas, which were based on time stamps of when images were uploaded, narrowed the investigation to Arter alone.

On March 6, Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano signed a search warrant enabling Lashbrook to search Arter’s Gmail account through Google’s Legal Investigations Support division, which also signed a certificate of authenticity regarding the materials accessed. “After reviewing the downloaded information, I discovered the original pictures supplied by Google in the original CyberTip,” Lashbrook reported in his investigation, “however there was not additional child pornography images or videos within his Google account.”

Lashbrook followed up with a search warrant, served at Arter’s house the afternoon of April 7. He was joined by Volusia sheriff’s detectives who work with the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Arter’s fiancee answered the door. She and Arter were read their Miranda warnings as they sat at the kitchen table before Lashbrook interviewed Arter separately, in a patrol car, where Arter acknowledged looking at the images and emailing them to himself. “That’s where I really screwed up,” he told the detective. He said he thought the girls were 13.

Arter said he’d been looking at images of child sexual abuse for a year and that it was a problem, “possibly due to the fact that he was raped by his cousin when he was in the second grade,” he told the detective. Arter said his fiancee was not involved in any of it, nor had access to his devices.







The search produced seven electronic devices of various sorts that were seized and later analyzed forensically in Volusia. The analysis produced three videos and 495 images of child sexual abuse, including the original three images–all of them on a tablet. Lashbrook documented just 30 items over five pages of single-spaced descriptions of prepubescent children as young as 3 being raped and abused by adults.

The possession of an image of child sexual abuse is a third-degree felony. When possession of even a single item meets any one of five conditions, such as if the child depicted is 5 or younger, if the child is being raped or if the item is a movie, the charge is upgraded to a second-degree felony. The charges would also be upgraded if the material seized amounts to 10 items or more. Arter had hundreds, according to the arrest report. Just 30 were detailed in the investigation. He was charged on those 30. A sheriff’s release notes the counts were reclassified as second-degree felonies, though for now Arter’s court file lists them as third-degree felonies. The State Attorney’s office has not yet followed up on the charges.

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, the Oregon Democrat, and Rep. Anna Eshoo, the California Democrat, jointly introduced the Invest in Child Safety Act to add 200 federal law enforcement positions devoted to investigating child exploitation. The bill calls for the creation of a White House position that would be confirmed by the Senate to oversee the spending. The bill is a direct result of last year’s Times investigation, which found law enforcement efforts severely underfunded and overwhelmed by the incidence of child sexual abuse online, while online platforms were doing little to battle the problem. The proposed bill gives government added enforcement tools.

“The best way to go is to give public servants — prosecutors, investigators and preventive services — dollars and hold them accountable,” Wyden told The Times. “That is much better than basically saying you want to unleash a bunch of civil lawsuits that take years.”

In March, Sens. Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican, and Richard Blumenthal, the Connecticut Democrat, introduced a different bill, also as a result of the Times investigation, focused on tech companies. That bill would remove legal protections from companies that fail to police content of child sexual exploitation.