Man Found Dead in Lake Off Belle Terre Boulevard

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found in a lake or retention pond off Belle Terre Boulevard shortly after noon today. The man was reported in the lake at about 12:30 p.m.

“A fisherman called in seeing what he thought was a body in the lake there,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said around 3:30 this afternoon. “Detectives are out there, CSI, the medical examiner is on scene. They bare removing the body and going to determine what happened.”

The medical examiner’s removal team had completed its work by 3:45 p.m., taking the body to St. Augustine for an autopsy. The area of the find itself was cordoned off and traffic was not allowed to stop in the area of the investigation.

About seven or eight sheriff’s units were by the lake near Zonal Geranium Trail on the east side of Belle Terre Boulevard. The identity of the man has not yet been released, the sheriff’s spokesperson said. “There’s no threat to the community,” she said.

Deputies at the scene found the vehicle believed to belong to the man. The vehicle contained drug paraphernalia, and early indications at the scene were that the death may have been related to an overdose.

[This is a developing story]








