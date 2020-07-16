Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

  • Sunshine Academy VPK Palm Coast daycare

Man Found Dead in Lake Off Belle Terre Boulevard

| | Leave a Comment

A man was found dead in Gore Lake early this afternoon. (Google)
A man was found dead in Gore Lake early this afternoon. (Google)

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found in a lake or retention pond off Belle Terre Boulevard shortly after noon today. The man was reported in the lake at about 12:30 p.m.

“A fisherman called in seeing what he thought was a body in the lake there,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said around 3:30 this afternoon. “Detectives are out there, CSI, the medical examiner is on scene. They bare removing the body and going to determine what happened.”

The medical examiner’s removal team had completed its work by 3:45 p.m., taking the body to St. Augustine for an autopsy. The area of the find itself was cordoned off and traffic was not allowed to stop in the area of the investigation.

About seven or eight sheriff’s units were by the lake near Zonal Geranium Trail on the east side of Belle Terre Boulevard. The identity of the man has not yet been released, the sheriff’s spokesperson said. “There’s no threat to the community,” she said.

Deputies at the scene found the vehicle believed to belong to the man. The vehicle contained drug paraphernalia, and early indications at the scene were that the death may have been related to an overdose.

[This is a developing story]




For 10 years you've relied on FlaglerLive for 24/7 access to locally produced, locally focused, independent and fearless reporting. But facts aren't free. Our advertising revenue can be temperamental. We depend on you, our readers, to help fund essential local investigative journalism. Have a stake in our mission. Defend facts. Hold the powerful accountable. Contribute today or become one of the Friends of FlaglerLive by becoming a monthly contributor. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents
  • grand living realty
  • chanfrau personal injury lawyers
  • Sunshine Academy VPK Palm Coast daycare

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *