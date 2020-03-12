Coronavirus Prevention Is Not Overreaction: Flagler Schools Should Extend Spring Break

I kept my son home from school today. It was the last day before spring break. All tests–that word so crowned with meanings these days–were over. What work he had left to turn in, he could do with his school-issued computer. An overreaction to the coronavirus? Probably. But if there is ever a time to overreact, it’s during a public health emergency when what we don’t know overwhelms what we do know, and when what we do know suggests that the best measures we can take to ward off infection and minimize burdens on clinics and hospitals are in our own power. Staying away from large gatherings that act like funnels and whisks of viral risk, as schools very much are, is one of those measures.

Flagler County so far appears to have no cases. That may be an illusion, part of that large bank of unknowns. But it’s also an opportunity for the county to serve as a circuit-breaker against the virus–if the county seizes the opportunity by being more aggressive than not with the measures we do know inhibit the spread of the disease, reduce demand on the health care infrastructure, and diminish risks to those more vulnerable to complications from infection: following through on the state’s ordered limit on visits to elderly care facilities, a moratorium on large gatherings, an extended spring break for schools (with online instruction), and drive-thru testing to both accelerate testing and limit exposure to health workers.

For those of us who have the luxury of working from anywhere, it’s all easy to say. “Many of our families would find it economically difficult to take time off from work to take care of their children, who would normally be in school for the greater part of the workday,” Superintendent Jim Tager wrote me this morning. “There are hundreds of our elementary-aged children taking part in our extended day program, which offers wrap-around services before and after the school day. Finally, more than 60 percent of our students are part of the free and reduced meal program. We know for them, they rely on our schools to provide them with a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch.”

But it doesn’t have to be an either-or sort of thing: the district would still function, and would even play a key salutary role as it does in hurricane emergencies with its shelters or through summer with its camps. It could still provide meals to the neediest. It could modify extended day programs. Gatherings would not be eliminated but substantially reduced and balanced with families’ economic and social needs where possible. But public health remains paramount.

Reader Interactions