Heroes First Home Loans Donates $13,000 to Sponsor 12 Bulletproof Vests for Firefighters

Sam Royer, Director of Heroes First Home Loans Flagler Beach, is pleased to announce the company has donated $13,000 to the Flagler Beach Fire Department, the Flagler County Fire Rescue and the Palm Coast Fire Department to sponsor the purchase of 12 ballistic fire vests. A check presentation with all three organizations will be held at the October 4th Flagler Beach First Friday event at 6:00 p.m.





“Flagler Beach Fire Department Captain Stephen Cox came to me about the vests and we brainstormed on how to raise the money to purchase them,” said Sam. “My wife and I donated $10,000 personally and we raised another $3,000 from raffle tickets sales for a wooden American flag piece of art,” he added.

“I wish we didn’t have to worry about firefighters needing bullet proof fire vests, but we are fortunate to be able to donate the money for the purchase of these vets to protect these Heroes. My wife and I truly love this community and we are blessed to both run business’s in it. It is our duty to honor these Heroes” said Royer.

Heroes First Home Loans is proud to have donated over $50k its first year in business to first responder organizations as well as veteran’s groups. They have saved these ‘Heroes’ from the military, ministry, firefighters, law enforcement professionals, education, civil service workers and healthcare providers, past or present, over $250k since they opened in 2017.

Director Sam Royer has received several awards for his donations and community service including a Josette Sullivan Humanitarian Award from Cherry Creek Mortgage, his parent company, a Distinguished Service Citation from the Office of the Chief of Police (Daytona Beach), a Citizenship Award from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, and several appreciation letters, including one from the Flagler Beach Police Department, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and more.

Some of the ways Heroes First Home Loans saves their customer money on home loans is by offering no lender fees, a $500.00 Visa gift card after closing, and two year payment protection with disability protection for up to six months, $1,500 maximum a month for six months for the first two years of the home loan in the event the person taking the loan loses their job. Director Sam Royer has over 20 years in the lending arena. Samuel P. Royer and his team bring the knowledge, expertise, and professionalism to serve the Heroes of our communities and country.

