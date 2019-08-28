Morning Interviews for Flagler County Judge: A Few Convincing Choices, Many Less So FlaglerLive | August 28, 2019

The interviews of the 24 candidates for Flagler’s new county judge seat took place, appropriately, in the jury assembly room at the Flagler County courthouse, starting at 8:45 this morning. They went briskly, with few surprises. Despite the interviews’ brevity, they made clearer than not who some of the front-runners might be for the short list that will go to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’ll make the appointment later this year.





Candidates who seemed bored, uncertain, unprepared, who had only peripheral connections to Flagler or who spoke of the picture of their children on their socks, who channeled Narcissus more than Solomon or asked, in one case no less than seven times, for “a second chance” (because of a corrupt act in their past), were not likely to make it.

Candidates who evinced a genuine connection to Flagler County, who projected poise, a certain depth of understanding in the job, its judicial and administrative demands, and, not least, who gave their interviewers the sense that they could hold the seat when it’s up for election in two years, were the surer short-list bets.

By the end of the morning session, the strongest candidates appeared to be Craig Atack and Mark Johnson, with strong showings from Nikki Hawkins, Alan Holt, Wesley Flagler and William Hyland Jr. Other candidates were not as convincing. But each of those candidates had some limitations: Flagler’s poise and temperament was likely the most modest and impressive of the morning candidates, for example, but his age and limited judicial experience might give commissioners pause. The others’ connection to Flagler is peripheral, Some of the candidates were problematic, especially Stephen DeLaroche and Lynette Callender, whose application remained incomplete to this day. The afternoon session still had 12 more to go.

The jury in this case was the nine-member Judicial Nominating Commission for the four-county Seventh Judicial Circuit, which includes Flagler. They sat arrayed along four narrow tables, facing the one table and seat where the candidates would sit in 15 minutes increments, listening much more than asking questions: most of the candidates, all of them lawyers, are naturally voluble, most of them with self-assurance to spare. Several were known to commissioners. Some were not.

By this stage the 24 candidates have been thoroughly vetted. Each commissioner was assigned his or her share of candidates’ applications to study, references to call, including judges. The commissioners may have conducted their own investigations, including discussions with politicians and other officials to determine strengths and weaknesses, including political strengths and weaknesses.

The commissioners did not ask pat questions, or choose from a prepared list, or ask every candidate the same questions–not ven close. But two questions recured more than others: how the candidate would handle a reelection campaign and be sure to retain the seat in two years, and how the candidate would handle pro se litigants, meaning litigants who, as is often the case in county court, don’t have a lawyer, and represent themselves.

The question about pro se litigants elicited rote answers from almost every candidate who was asked it: treat everyone equally, be firm, be fair, be patient, give guidance but not legal advice.

The question about electability, which this commission is taking very seriously, could not be handled so predictably. In that regard, either candidates have deep connections in Flagler, or the sort of commanding personality and savvy that could compensate for a lack of connections, or they don’t. And in that regard, no one could rival Atack, who also has a 2012 election race for county judge behind him, when he came within a few votes of winning. He lost in a run-off to Melissa Distler, the county judge who replaced Atack’s mother, Sharon, on the bench. So he wasn’t offering a speculative assessment when he told the commissioners: “I believe I could hold this seat if I was appointed to it.”

Atack may have had youth against him in 2012. His nearly decade and a half in the public defender’s office since, and the inherited experience he gained from both his parents, whom he invoked several times this morning (“I don’t feel entitled to this job at all, but I mention them because I learned from them”). Thy were the only county judges Flagler had before Distler, giving him a natural advantage no other candidate could match: alone among them he went through elementary, middle and high school in Flagler, and he has the central-casting poise of a judge, his presence in the room commanding it more than most who appeared in the morning.

He fumbled a question about a new law that will significantly increase the county court docket over the next few years but recovered after realizing what he was being asked. But he had no strong answer for another question, albeit one that reflects more affinity for chumminess than judicial acumen: “You’re not a member of any local bar association. Why not?” a commissioner asked him.

“I don’t have a good answer for that,” Atack said. The way he elaborated did not help his case, considering that he was talking to eight lawyers (the ninth member of the commission is an accountant): “It might have to do with working in the appellate office, I’m around 22 lawyers all day, every day.”

He was stronger discussing his professional background and temperament (“I’m aware of the black robe syndrome”), the demeanor he was describing coming across, and he spoke of his administrative capabilities, a demand of the job a few, candidates touched on but most did not.

Johnson, a mainstay for years in the State Attorney’s Office who often litigates cases in Flagler–but does not live in the county–surpassed Atack in criminal-docket experience, which one commissioner described as “unmatched” among all the candidates. He was also equally commanding and just as comfortable with himself, his interview having the flawlessness of a closing argument without the pointed finger.

But he’s also known as a hard-edged prosecutor, an edge not quite softened by the years that was reflected in his work as a supervisor, and that the commissioner who vetted him picked up on when the panel’s chair asked him: “I have heard that as a supervisor you have some folks that didnl;t like being disciplined by you.”

“With everyone in life you could always look back at a situation and say maybe you could have done this differently,” Johnson said. Without hint of modesty or regret, he said he was not an exception, and compared the matter to sending an email that “strikes somebody a certain way, that they’re offended by that,” illustrating the power of words of body language. “You always have to keep in mind how other people will perceive that.” He added: “Even if you’re in the right how you handle something, you can always do better.”

Sensing that Johnson’s candidacy is almost assured of the short-list, his was among the more sustained interviews, with no silences–as was often the case with weaker candidates–and no softballs from the commissioners.

There was no question in commissioners’ mind, for example, that Johnson wants to be a circuit judge, not a county judge as much (a distinction that does not occur with Atack, who appears intent on staying in that judgeship).

“I have difficulties looking at the complexity of litigation that you handled and believing that you’d find fulfillment in a county court position,” Raven Sword, the only Flagler-based commissioner, who vetted Johnson, asked him.

“I would not go into that position believing that it’s going to be easier than the job In have now, in fact I believe it’ll be harder,” Johnson said. Then he addressed his goal to be a circuit judge: “I won’t lie, it is, but obviously that’s something that would be in the future,” he said.

Andrew Morgan, the vice chair, asked Johnson the question he’d asked one or two other candidates: what if an ambulance driver gets cited for driving in a park in a city where vehicles are prohibited from being in parks?

“I would first be surprised that an ambulance got cited,” Johnson said, clearly formulating ana answer before alluding to the law’s or the ordinance’s context. That was the aim of the question: is the candidate a textualist? A relativist? Then Johnson said, “Vehicle means vehicle,” so “as a judge you have to follow that interpretation.”

“Even if it’s to an absurd result?” Morgan asked him.

“If the Legislature passes a law that leads to an absurd result, then that responsibility rests with the Legislature,” Johnson said, paraphrasing one of Oliver Wendell Holmes famous standards (“if my fellow citizens want to go to hell, I will help them. It’s my job.”) “If there’s going to be a fix in that situation, then the fix is with the Legislature.”

The interviews are not scheduled to be finished until 4:15 p.m., when the commissioners will deliberate. They will send up to six names to DeSantis.

