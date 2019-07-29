L-Section Homeowner Sees Her Car Getting Burglarized Live on ‘Ring’ Doorbell System, Leading to Suspect’s Arrest

The 57-year-old homeowner was in Kissimmee Saturday. But she was watching her home’s surroundings through her camera-equipped doorbell, the security system that enables users to see what and who is at the front door, in real time, through an app and a phone.





And there, in the camera angle, the homeowner saw a man in a black hoodie and long pants, trying to break into the family’s Ford F250 parked in the driveway on Lancelot Drive in Palm Coast. The hooded man then moved out of the camera view and toward the house.

The homeowner contacted law enforcement in Flagler, and a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the area. A man in a black hoodie and green pants came out of the woods on Lakeview Boulevard, but walked along the woods as if to avoid detection, the deputy reported. The deputy doubled back and spoke with the man: Emmanuel Nixon, 19, of 6 Lindberg Lane in Palm Coast.

Nixon had a couple of run-ins with the law last year. He pleaded guilty/no contest to a first degree misdemeanor involving an assault on an elected official or an education employee, and possession of a small amount of pot. He served a month in jail. The judge withheld adjudication. The following month, less than a year ago, he was found guilty of petit theft. He had run-ins with the law elsewhere, too.

He told a deputy he was on felony probation for car breaks in Lee County. He denied being on Lancelot Drive earlier. He was wearing a black glove on one hand and a white latex glove on the other and had two black cell phones (he’d agreed to be searched). He also had a Spiderman handkerchief in his possession. He said he’d left home to go see a friend on London Drive and decided to take a trail through the woods.

As other deputies gathered, the homeowner emailed one of them footage from the Ring system, showing the hooded man wearing Spiderman handkerchief over his face and a black cloth glove on his left hand, a white latex glove on his right. The footage shows him realizing that he was on camera before disappearing out of view.

At the house itself, there were two fresh tool marks on the door and the door frame, according to Nixon’s arrest report. The door appeared newly installed. By that point, Nixon was more willing to talk, and conceded to walking through the neighborhood and scoped various vehicles on Lancelot Drive as he walked to his friend’s house. He claimed to have a history with the Ford he was trying to break into, having once had the keys but throwing them out somewhere months ago, he told deputies. (That part of the report is censored, as parts considered self-incriminating usually are, by sheriff’s officials.) He said he was unaware that the owners of the vehicle had the locks changed after being “reunited” with their vehicle, which suggests the vehicle may have been stolen before.

Deputies spoke with the owners of the other vehicles on Lancelot Nixon had spoken of. No one wanted to pursue charges as no items were missing from any of the vehicles. Nixon was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary and a count of probation violation. He’s being held at the Flagler County jail.