A 17 Year Old Is Shot Dead on Westford Lane in Palm Coast; Deputies Looking for Suspects

A young man believed to be 17 years old was shot and killed on Westford Lane this evening. The shooting took place in the road. Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for suspects.





The shooting took place around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 7 Westford Lane.

According to the sheriff’s office, a neighborhood canvass is being conducted for evidence and any home video surveillance. Two suspects, believed to be black males wearing dark hoodies, fled in a silver vehicle, thought to be a sedan, with a spoiler. Deputies are actively searching for this vehicle.

“This is the beginning stages of an apparent homicide investigation,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “During this active investigation, we ask that the public come forward with information that will help locate these suspects. If you saw or heard anything, we need to know about it.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the FCSO at 386-313-4911 in reference to Case Number 2019-65304. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS where you could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00.

It is the fourth time in seven months that Palm Coast and Bunnell have been the scenes of a shooting with teen victims, and the second time that a shooting led to a fatality. In late December, an 18-year-old victim was shot in the stomach in a drive-by shooting on Bressler Lane in Palm Coast. A suspect was quickly arrested. On April 13, 18-year-old Curtis Gray, a student at Flagler Palm Coast High School, was shot and killed outside a smoke shop off Belle Terre Parkway. His alleged assailant turned himself in. Barely a week later, an 18-year-old was shot and wounded in the back during an argument outside of a Circle K in Bunnell.

The identity of the victim in tonight’s shooting has not been released. Surrounding agencies are assisting in looking for the vehicle. “The street is blocked off because the crime scene is outdoors, so they have CSI, detectives and I’m sure the medical examiner out there,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said. “We don’t think the suspects are still in the area, but the only reason is because we don’t think they’d stick around, not because we know where they are. So we don’t think there’s like a madman on the loose: we do think it’s isolated, but we don’t know the relationship between the suspects and the victim.”