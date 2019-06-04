Pit Bull Attacks and Injures Woman, 45, Then Bites Sheriff’s Deputy in Palm Coast’s P Section

Michelle L. Manfredi, a 45-year-old resident of Patric Drive in Palm Coast, was attacked and seriously injured on her lip and belly by a pit bull on Saturday (June 1)–the same pit bull that then attacked and injured Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy Jonathan Schmidt as Schmidt was investigating the incident the following day.





Schmidt had responded to 87 Patric Drive on Sunday. He spoke with Manfredi’s father, Alphonse Manfredi, who described the attack by the gray and white pit bull. Manfredi said his daughter was walking with her grandson in front of the residence at 83 Patric when Ice, the pit bull, ran out of the residence and attacked her. Michelle Manfredi, who also spoke with the deputy, alleges that the dog’s owner was responsible. She said “if she had not stepped in the way Ice would have killed her grandson,” according to the incident report.

Manfredi said Ice charged her and bit her top lip, requiring seven stitches. Sh said she also needed three stitches on her stomach. “Multiple other bite marks and lacerations were observed and photographed, but none of the others needed stitching of any kind,” the report states.

The dog is owned by Jaywana Walker, 45, at 83 Patric. Manfredi said Walker helped get the pit bull off her and eventually took her to the hospital for treatment.

Schmidt met Walker in Walker’s front yard. The deputy asked her to secure the dog in a bedroom for the duration of the investigation, which she did. Walker said the incident “occurred partially on the front porch and partially inside the front of the residence,” according to the report. Manfredi, Walker said, had come to the front door and began knocking on it. Walker answered and told Manfredi she did not want to speak with her, “that they are not friends.” Manfredi “would not leave the property,” according to Walker, “so she went to get her boyfriend to speak with Michelle.”

According to Walker’s account, Manfredi then “decided to step into the front door and that is when Ice attacked her,” according to the report. Walker said Manfredi was first bitten in the area of the front entrance to the house, just inside the front door. She and her boyfriend began hitting the dog to get it to break off of Manfredi, then took Manfredi to the hospital.

Walker “was able to point out multiple areas that had red spots consistent with the color of dried blood,” the report states. “The spots go as follows: Bottom section of the front door frame, approximately 5 feet inside the residence and continuous blood splatter going into [Walker]’s bathroom, which is where she stated she took [Manfredi] to attempt to slow down the bleeding. It should also be noted that there is a visible blood splatter on the sidewalk from the driveway at [Walker’s] residence up to the front door.”

Walker’s boyfriend arrived during the investigation. Schmidt told him of the situation. The boyfriend asked where his dog was. The deputy told him it had been secured in a bedroom for the duration of the investigation. The boyfriend, whose identity was not revealed in the incident report, entered the house as Schmidt spoke with another deputy. Schmidt then knocked on the front door and entered. Ice was out of the bedroom “and he charged at me,” Schmidt reported.

“Ice rapidly approached me and bit my left hand,” he wrote. “Once Ice bit me I used the force of him charging me to throw him to the ground, which he was still locked on my hand when we hit the ground. I delivered one elbow strike and multiple punches to Ice and he let go, once he released from my hand [Walker] and her boyfriend realized what was happening and came to assist. I received a large laceration on the top of my left hand right under my pinky finger and a smaller laceration on the inside of my palm right under my pinky finger. I received four stitches for the top laceration and three for the laceration on my palm.”

The deputy was transported to AdventHealth for treatment. No charges have been filed. Animal control is conducting its own investigation to determine whether to declare the dog dangerous. A dangerous dog that bites two people is, by law, required to be killed. But Ice had not been declared dangerous at the time of the second bite (nor at the time of the first), which would raise grayer areas for animal control and its determinations.