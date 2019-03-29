Palm Coast’s Disappearing Canopy
Pierre Tristam | March 29, 2019
The windows in my favorite room of the house overlooks our front yard and a long row of undeveloped lots. I was getting ready to read a few pages in there with a barrel of coffee before dawn the other morning when I heard strange clanking noises. A huge flatbed truck was depositing a portable toilet on the other side of the street. I was groggy. I may have been hallucinating. Then the recent life of that lot flashed before my eyes: the for-sale sign going up. The sign showing it was sold. A visit by surveyors. The obliteration of the lot could not be far behind. Portable toilets are the scouts of construction crews.
Days later another flatbed truck dropped the excavator. The excavator dropped all the trees in two days. A bulldozer flattened the lot and truckloads of fill. It was shocking how quickly the character of the street changed. Eleven years we’d loved those wooded lots, thinking they’d always be there the way someone with a view on a mountain or the ocean thinks they’ll always be there. At heart we knew it couldn’t last. Developers can move mountains.
And they have been moving them in Palm Coast at a pace not seen since before the Great Recession. In January alone the city issued 79 single-family construction permits, more by far than in any month in at least 10 years except for last October, when it issued 81. It issued 800 last year, or nearly as many as were issued in the six years between 2008 and 2013 combined. That’s the equivalent of nearly 9 million square feet of woods, gone. One of those permits was for the lot across the street. I tried buying the lot myself to keep it green, but the seller wanted a couple of thousand dollars more than I was ready to pay. Now I regret it..
I’m not begrudging SeaGate Homes, the builder putting up what will be somebody’s dreamhouse as much as our own was to us. Ours once obliterated its quarter-acre the exact same way, and was followed by the same parade of laborers we’re now seeing across the street every morning, each crew in turn like a different song to itself: “The floor-men are laying the floor, the tinners are tinning the roof, the masons are calling for mortar.” The Realtors are counting their chickens. There is beauty in construction, too, in the spaces being created, the hearths to come. I have no right to object. That doesn’t mean I can’t mourn what we’re losing.
We find our Walden ponds where we can even when there is no pond. Ours was across the street in that thick cosmos of green, its immense trees swaying worrisomely on wuthering days, its underbrush and canopy the marketplace of deer and turtles and snakes and a thousand birds, or the stage on muggy nights of a thousand frogs putting on their impressions of a thousand Kissingers. We don’t realize the breadth of our neighborhood symphonies until they’re gone. There are still several untouched lots next to the razed one, but now it’s as if the entire woodwind section was silenced.
Our street suddenly feels naked, ourselves and the row of houses on the other side of the woods both exposed to each other by the obliteration. My impulse is to cover my windows as I never would have before, trees being the most discreet neighbors. For 11 years I’d never let myself imagine that there were actual houses so near. I knew they were there, our neighborhood is no different than any other, our houses are all arranged like barracks on an army base but for those wooded lots, those intrusions of a disappearing nature. But as long as those trees were there I could imagine them as endless as our own corner of the Amazon. Of course the Amazon is getting leveled too, so it was a matter of time before our corner should be.
There’s an obvious difference between Palm Coast neighborhoods that have been fully leveled and developed, where trees are like fugitives and a weird, sun-baked stillness prevails, as in Vegas suburbs, and those like ours where a quarter of the lots are still untouched, where the wind whistles through a million pine needles, where there’s shade on every street and an ecosystem on every block. It’s nature’s living history. That’s what’s being lost, and with it a sense of place that’s more rooted than concrete. I can understand why they panic in the Hammock every time someone wants to build something. Replacement is not preservation, and preservation is not luxury or exclusion, though it’s often made to seem that way. It’s the last buffer between balance with our surroundings–and in no small way within ourselves–and outright subjugation of our environment to our more immediate, grasping impulses.
So it’s not the development I begrudge. It’s the the carpet-bombing that precedes it, that unsparing leveling of 11,000 square feet to make room for a 2,000 square foot house. It seems wasteful, more for the sake of builders’ convenience than dwellers’ necessity. It doesn’t have to be a choice between a kill zone and a Swiss Family Robinson treehouse. But right now, in this place that calls itself Tree City year after year, our codes still favor carpet-bombing first, planting later. It seems to me those codes out of date, out of step with our ecological needs, if not with the city’s own image of itself. I don’t think we have to destroy the woods to save them.
Let there be houses. But let’s not completely lose what attracted us here in the first place. Palm Coast’s canopy rules could use a little re-greening.
Pierre Tristam is FlaglerLive’s editor. Reach him by email here or follow him @PierreTristam. A version of this piece aired on WNZF.
It is happening every where. I am in the W section and was looking at trees for 17 years. They’re gone.
There is a house where they used to be.
And thinking about it, there used to be some magnificent trees where my house is now.
And trees are going down on every street and road.
What’s your cure?
As noted in the piece, the kill ratio is out of kilter. Don’t level every tree on an 11,000 square foot lot to make room for a 2,000 square foot footprint. Empty backyards may be great. But put the burden on the homeowner to justify and uproot what’s left, within stricter tree-preserving rules. It’s not either or, but clear-cutting should no longer be the way.
If you like clean air and good oxygen levels, then leave the trees
My neighborhood is suffering a similar fate. Two homes under construction and another lot cleared this week and I’m sad too.
The house we bought had an oak tree planted right by the power pole, Realtor said city would have to ok removal. City employee came out said we would have to plant 3 trees. Gave us a list of trees and told us the diameter at the base and they had to be a minimum of 7 feet tall. That cost us over $600. Builders are allowed to clear cut lots and plant 1 or 2 four foot tall $20 twigs from Home Depot and get away with it.
Remember you need a good distance between the eoods snd a structure, if there were every another firestorm, its a shame but it got to be cleared.
Pierre,
I feel your pain (and remorse for not coughing up a bit more $$ to buy that lot so as to keep it the way it was).
There are those in this world who value such simple things as trees, the different sounds the wind creates as it blows through the trees, the wildlife that inhabits the trees and the underbrush, and the buffer created by an undeveloped piece of land. These people (including me) are the minority in this world (aka “sensitives”). We are not understood by those who prefer to just bulldoze everything in sight and trample on the pristine without a thought. It can be very painful to be a “sensitive”.
My hope is that at least your new neighbors will treat their new home and land with as much honor and reverence as did the former residents (the trees and the wildlife).
Hopefully (but I don’t think it will happen) developers will evolve to a point where it becomes commonplace to use some thought and preservation in their building practices.
I am a moderate Republican, but, profit above all else is poison. There leaves no room for the birds, animals, and worse, FRESH AIR. It is time that EVERYONE start being concerned about our environment, and put pressure on our elected officials to share in our concerns. Regardless of “party affiliation”, we have only ONE EARTH.
Well Pierre,
Despite our differences, your article here made me kind of sad and I agree that there should be more of a balance. The same thing happened to me and to add insult to injury, I got terrible neighbors. Eventually I moved and have a small oasis in the rear of my yard but I’m sure it’s days are numbered.
I hope you get good neighbors and also I want to tell you that the wildlife that was there must go somewhere so you and yours keep a close eye out, especially for pygmy rattlers!
I think you should look at what builders can actually plant. Call the building department, check city codes. It is clear what they can plant and how many. Just check is all I’m saying.
This editorial and the replies represent the lament of such a waste. I bought a home and tried to buy adjacent property, but the owners knew I wanted to preserve my viewshed, my memory of why I moved to Palm Coast. The city has no plans and doesn’t enforce our codes. And soon we will look like Ft. Lauderdale or every other place, exactly why we move here and not there..
The solution? Other cities have solved it, with developers/homeowners paying a fee to have trees planted, with citizens working to get more trees in the ground for every tree lost. The elected officials should put forth a plan. This is our home and our community. Why else are “elected officials” put in positions of trust and foresight?
Palm Coast was once a planned forest. The pines we love aren’t suited for residences. They’re too tall, too thin, and don’t live long. The developer only plants the bare minimum required, which I believed is two trees per lot, approved trees of course.
See a new house and neighbors? Go visit, introduce yourself, and give them some nice saplings to plant.
These are the recommended trees:
Cypress
Elm
Hickory
Magnolia
Florida Red Maple
Shumard Oak
Live Oak
Red Bay
Red Cedar
Sweetgum
Sycamore
Turkey
Date Palms
Sabal Palms* (groups of 3)
River Birch
I think there isn’t a problem with the home builders. The problem is with the Palm Coast Code enforcement. We wanted to build a house and save the trees on the lot, but the Palm Coast city code enforcement told us that we must clear the whole lot (including cutting all trees). The people of Palm Coast must force the City of Palm Coast to prohibit tree cutting.
After Hurricane Matthew a lot of power outages were caused by pine trees on undeveloped lots. My next door neighbor had a pine from the undeveloped lot behind my house tall on theirs and it caused significant damage. I had a lot of fence damage from another pine on the same lot as it shed some large branches. I removed all the pines from my lot after the 2004 hurricanes and I’m glad I did. I’ve thought about buying that lot but it’s too expensive. I’ll be glad to see it cleared.
Where was the concern when they were building your house, or everybody elses for that mater. seems it only became a problem when it disturbed your little Waldon’s pond. Now suddenly the town has to change the rules for everyone else.LOL
“They paved paradise and put up a parking lot”
I thought you said nobody could afford to own a house in Palm Coast.
Funny to read such an amateur piece. Every sentence screams of poor understanding of things.
First of all, stop demanding government come and do something! So ridiculous. Still need mother and father? You want trees? Plant them. Builders are required to plant 4 trees. Half of them won’t even survive. But STOP enforcing your minute ideas on everyone else. Some like trees while other enjoy clean cut grass, yet others like gardening with raised beds and so on. We don’t need government to tell us what and when to do things and fine us for all those stupid things. None of YOUR business! What is not a crime should not be forbidden. So tell me Pierre, how many trees have you planted? None? Still waiting on Code Enforcement to tell you to do it!
Second, when you root rake those 2000 sq ft of house footprint the roots of other trees will be damaged and within 2-4 years new homeowner will have to deal with dead trees on the property and, come high winds, damaged house. Liability anyone? That’s why they require the whole lot cleared. If property was larger that would not be an issue.
And as a bonus, here is an very decent idea for an article….Please write about how City of Palm Coast don’t require builders to survey lots for protected wild life like gopher tortoise. Builders destroy great number of them in Palm Coast every year. What City says you ask? Oh, unless someone comes forward with the knowledge of turtle living in that particular lot they don’t bother! Good friend of mine had literally to fight to save a turtle last year. It’s the government that commits crimes.
If somebody likes government to tell them what day of the week they could hammer nails into the walls there is Europe for that!
If the legislature has it there way. You may find yourself living nextdoor to a vacation rental with no regulations. Unlimited occupancy changing daily. Go to homerulefl.com now!
It’s very hard to save trees during construction. The finished floor elevations of the homes need to be higher than the crown of the road to prevent them from flooding. Because the preferred and best method of construction is a monolithic concrete slab, substantial fill dirt is required. Every yard needs to be designed so it drains back to front to get the storm water runoff into the front yard Swale, which means even more fill dirt. If you fill more than a few inches over the root system of a tree, it will kill it.
I was planning on buying a lot and building a home in palm coast. But the clear cut lot rule changed my mind. The lot i had picked out had nice pines and palms, enough peaceful private retreat could have been. But i wasnt going to clear cut a beantiful lot of trees for a 1500 sq ft home! I am currently looking at lots at new symna area, much nicer where you are only required to cut the minimum amount of trees and foliage at the Owners choice! Palm coast lots are now barren and not very nice looking.
My once quiet street has added 16 new houses over the past year. I had the same reaction as you did when last year I saw the signs go up in the lot next door. The tall pines that danced when the wind blew were gone. The sun peeping through the trees landing a golden canopy on my yard vanished in one hour. Instead now I see a plain concrete wall. And now a small standard magnolia tree is the only tree taking the space where 100s of other trees stood tall. Not to mention the wildlife misplaced. A gopher tortoise had a burrow in those woods. That turtle was a staple in our yard for 9 years. However I acted and contacted the city, who then contacted the appropriate people to excavate the turtles home. Gopher turtles are endangered and must be relocated. It didnt stop the inevitable but it delayed the building by 6 months and thankfully the turtle and her babies were safely relocated.
The same thing that attracts people here is the same thing that is being destroyed. Palm Coast is a beautiful city. After all it was the quaint, peaceful,nature filled town that attracted me here 15 years ago. I get it. That’s why people want to move here. It’s certainly not the high paying jobs that dont exist that attract people. But keep all this up and Palm Coast is on a super fast track to being the same crappy over priced, dirty, angry city that everyone is escaping from. :(
Builders seem immune to Code Enforcement. I guess when you have money to line pockets what’s a stand of trees?
After Matthew and Irma we had trees that needed to be removed. We cut one down without permission and got a nasty gram on our door for our troubles. Keep in mind it was a pine with limbs barely hanging.
The second time a tree was severely damaged we followed protocol. We called the City Of Palm Coast and had an arborist come out. He then determined the tree worthy of cutting and marked it. He then explained that one would have to be planted to replace it. Afterwords we received an inspection to verify.
I have noticed that Palm Coast is a city of double standards. What’s good for the goose is not good for the gander. You can have a bright yellow house on the end of the street but I can’t bring a work vehicle with no ladder rack home during the evening to save myself a 35 min commute and to handle after hours emergencies in a 24/7 industry.
Rules like that made me glad to move out to the country.
I think Joni Mitchell said it best.
Don’t it always seem to go
That you don’t know what you’ve got
Till it’s gone
They paved paradise
And put up a parking lot
This makes me so sad and depressed. Greed has and is destroying Florida so quickly that it takes my breath away – and not in a good way. People wonder why it’s so hot here, well cutting down every living thing so the developers don’t have to make that extra effort is one of the reasons. And all the strip malls are disgusting. They let them get away with planting little sticks in the parking lots and then don’t water or take care of them, ensuring they never get big enough to provide any shade. If by chance the poor things manage to survive and grow, they have “landscapers” trim them to death. Ever notice how people fight to park under the one tree in any of the parking lots? Palm Coast touts itself as a tree city, yet they are rapidly cutting them all down. Anyone who grew up here in the 70’s and before will remember when Palm Coast was a beautiful area with oak hammocks and beautiful forests. Now what’s left is a haven for perverts and/or homeless camps. There is no reason to clear cut a lot to build a house. It’s greed, pure and simple. God forbid we should have to rake those nasty leaves or put out any effort at all after a hurricane. Why can’t the utilities be put underground instead of continually “rebuilding” electric poles and cable lines above ground? They never learn. Money. It’s all about money.
Sad to hear. Clear cutting is totally not necessary. My home at 2031 S Daytona Ave in Flagler Beach is wooded. Put up a 3600 square foot building and only took out 9 trees to do it. And just in case you want the woods at the beach. It’s for sale….lol. On Zillow! Cheers and Have the Trees….!
Leave the trees and move the homeless in from Library. Pierre you can provide a soup kitchen for them. Perhaps have them mow your yard, babysit the kids as payment.
I agree 100% , every time I see a lot taken down I wonder how the wildlife is doing or where they are going. My street was quiet for 14/15 years now 8-10 vehicles in and out per minute many times where it used to be 2 or 3 , on Freneau off of Frenora it used to be many lots where u could walk your dog and look at the wooden lots and wildlife running around now I am looking st multiple duplexes which each duplex having at least two vehicles in each driveway,. The tranquility is gone , the joy of mediating walking down this area is gone. Sadly , I think it’s time to move on and spend my remaining years someplace similar to where I was spending it at the start of 15 years ago
WHATEVER, Rudyard Kipling Junior. Maybe they’ll build a mosque down the street so you don’t have to walk so far.
Beautifully written piece. I feel your sadness at the loss of those trees. Trees are nature’s truest tranquilizers and fill us with the deepest sense of who we are. If we wanted to live in an urban jungle most likely that’s where we’d live. Loss of nature is devastating our beautiful state, city and planet.
Our pioneering forefathers didn’t instill tree hugging in the generations that followed. It was kill all the buffalo and every last passenger pigeon. They clear-cut the mountains around Lake Tahoe to shore-up the Comstock mines. It’s the ‘merican way. Wagons Ho!
I had 26 beautiful, glorious Live Oaks on my property, and Matthew killed each and every one of them. All that’s left are the stumps. My own property has become a barren wasteland. So I feel your pain. My dream is to be out in the middle of 5 acres somewhere surrounded by trees.
ALL ABOUT THE TAXES! And pay attention folks, you will be seeing wildlife at times you never have as they push these animals out. But hey maybe they can leave some canopy for the Homeless……………
You are certainly welcome to spend that ” couple of thousand” you had not spent on trees which you could then donate to the city.
Move out to the country where you won’t be able to throw a stone and hit your neighbors house!
Yes, NIBY ( after of course I tear out the trees to build MY property).
Anyone decrying the environmental conditions, should have stayed home.
But wait! The core of engineers dug up canals for you folks to live on in “sailboat country”