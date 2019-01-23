First of 3 New Cell Towers in 9 Years Going up off Palm Coast Parkway, With AT&T On Board

For the first time in almost 10 years, a new cell tower is going up in Palm Coast, the first of three slated to go up in the city this year.





The new 150-foot tower is going up at the city-owned utility plant behind Heroes Park on Palm Coast Parkway, just west of the county library. AT&T signed a lease to be on that tower, which will be completed in late February. The tower should significantly improve coverage along the Palm Coast Parkway corridor, one of several areas plagued by poor cell coverage in the city.

About two months after the Palm Coast Parkway tower goes up, another is slated to go up at Fire Station 24 at 1505 Palm Harbor Parkway. AT&T is signing on to that tower as well. And later this year, another 150-foot tower is scheduled to go up at the Palm Coast tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy, next to an existing cell tower the city owns there, embedded in a flagpole. The tower will be monopole-style with a full antennae array, with a capacity for four carriers.

AT&T will be signing on to the new tower there. T-Mobile has agreed to move from the flagpole to the new tower. “We’re hoping Verizon will follow suit, if not, Verizon acan stay on the flagpole,” Cindi Lane, a city spokesperson, said. The site plan for the tower, along with construction drawings, are completed. Some environmental work remains to be done. “But they are hoping to build it this year,” Lane said. The tower is expected to improve reception in parts of the P and R Sections.

The three towers are the result of a contract between Palm Coast government and Diamond Towers, a private company, the council approved on May 1, 2017, to improve cell reception in the city. Under the terms of the agreement, Diamond developed a wireless master plan and pledged to attract new carriers both to the city’s four existing cell towers (one of them a water tower in the Hammock) and to its own newly built towers.

Diamond builds the towers at its own expense on land leased from the city at minimal cost. Diamond keeps 60 percent of the proceeds from carrier leases on its towers. The city’s share is 40 percent. The city continues to receive all revenue generated from its four towers.

Carriers have been resistant to providing service in Palm Coast because of too-stringent rules, Lane said. That changed last year when, in January, the council relaxed regulations, opened the way to taller towers at more than two dozen sites in the city, and shifted discretionary rule-making from the council to the administration. It was the first time the city was changing its wireless rules since 2005, when wireless communications were still in their relative infancy: the iPhone, for example, was still two years in the future back then.

“The Palm Coast City Council made it a top priority to improve cell service for our residents and businesses, and we’re excited to see this first new tower going up,” Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland said. “People rely on their cell phones to keep in touch with family and friends and do their day-to-day business, and these new towers will improve service dramatically. Plus, there will be great public safety benefits as we continue to grow as a community.”

The city council is also leading a number of technology initiatives for Palm Coast such as updating the business plan for its fiber optic network for high-speed internet, telephone and other telecommunications services.

“We are expanding our use of technology through smart-city applications, and we are working to maximize the potential for the city’s FiberNet system and wireless infrastructure,” Holland said. “We see technology as a way to not only improve city services, but also to help grow the local economy.”