Less than 24 hours before a scheduled motion in court, the State Attorney’s Office dropped a misdemeanor battery charge against former Palm Coast physician Florence Fruehan, seemingly ending the criminal case against him.





A woman had charged that Fruehan inappropriately groping her breasts during a medical exam at his office on Pine Code Drive two years ago.

The State Attorney’s Jason Lewis said the charge was dropped because even though his office filed the charge a day before the two-year statute of limitation expired, Fruehan was not served until after the date passed. The law is explicit about when the charge must be filed in order to be within the statute of limitations. It is not explicit about when the summons must be issued, other than to state that the summons must be delivered within a “reasonable” time after the file is charged. It appears the State Attorney’s Office did not want to risk wading into that gray area.

Fruehan was scheduled to argue a motion to dismiss the case against him this afternoon before County Court Judge Melissa Moore-Stens. At 2:29 p.m. Thursday, Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark filed a notice that her office would not be prosecuting that particular charge. Fruehan did not respond to an email this afternoon.

It is the fourth time since 1995 that Fruehan has faced a criminal charge, and the fourth time that it’s been dropped. He faced battery charges in 1995 and 1996 and a second-degree felony sexual battery charge in 2006. Each time the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office filed the charge against Fruehan, and each time the State Attorney’s Office, which decides whether to prosecute the case, opted against it.

But Clark this time dropped the charge by also filing a rarely seen notice on such dismissals: referring to physical evidence in the case, Clark directed the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office to “hold for further court proceedings and/or instructions.” Lewis would not say one way or another whether additional cases are in the works: his office does not reveal any internal workings before they are publicized on the court docket. But Clark’s instructions suggest that further proceedings are possible.

The sheriff’s office in fact had filed two battery charges against Fruehan in late September. One of the charges was signed by a woman, 39 years old at the time, who says that in 2016 she was subjected to inappropriate groping by Fruehan, with her child in the room, when she’d gone to his office for a physical. That’s the charge that was dropped Wednesday. The second charge was signed by a 54-year-old woman who described a similar incident, but that one took place earlier this year. The State Attorney’s Office could still file an information, or an intent to prosecute, on that charge. And nothing stops the State Attorney’s Office from filing other charges on its own, without an affidavit from the sheriff’s office.

The alleged incident involving the 54-year-old woman took place on May 24. The same woman filed a complaint about that exam at Fruehan’s office to the state Department of Health, which started an investigation and soon ordered Fruehan to stop seeing patients outside the presence of another licensed health care practitioner. Weeks after that order, as the investigation continued, Fruehan agreed to voluntarily surrender his physician’s license, and stopped practicing medicine altogether. Fruehan goes before the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine on Nov. 16, when the board will formally hear the case and rule on the surrender of the license.