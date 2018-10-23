Gillum Leads DeSantis 52-46, Taking 21-Point Lead Among Women, 18 With Independents
FlaglerLive | October 23, 2018
Mirroring fellow-Democrat Bill Nelson’s lead in his race for U.S. Senate against Rick Scott, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is leading ex-Congressman Ron DeSantis 52-46 percent in the race for governor with two weeks to go, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released today. The poll was conducted before the two men clashed in their first debate Sunday. They debate again Wednesday.
The customary “two weeks to go” marker is becoming outdated, however, as Floridians in most counties, including Flagler, have already started voting. Two-thirds of them will have voted by Election Day on Nov. 6.
Gillum is so far winning key demographics, with a seemingly insurmountable 18-point lead among independents, who usually decide statewide races. Gillum was expected to win among minorities: he has 99 percent of the black vote and 59 percent of the Hispanic vote, and he is not only winning big among women in general, with a 21-point advantage, but he’s also winning among white women, with 50 percent to DeSantis’s 47 percent. The only major demographic Gillum is losing is among white men, who back DeSantis 62-37.
Gillum is polling best in the Bay area, the I-4 corridor and the southeast of the state. DeSantis is polling better in the north and Panhandle area, and in the southwest.
DeSantis started his race against Gillum disastrously when he made a statement about Gillum with racist overtones, but has been gaining slight ground: the previous Quinnipiac poll had him down by nine points. He’s also improved his favorability rating, albeit from 42 to 43, with his dis-favorability reduced from 47 to 43. But the poll also found that only 2 percent of likely voters remain undecided, which would suggest that minds are made up in a race that’s not quite close at the moment.“Looking inside the numbers of the governor’s race between Mayor Andrew Gillum and former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, we see shining examples of the problems Republicans face this year, not just in Florida, but around the country,” said Peter Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. “The GOP has faced strong opposition from women and other anti-Trump voters. These defections have hurt GOP candidates around the country and made it difficult to attract the numbers of independent voters that are often major players in successful campaigns. Here in Florida that has translated into an 18-point Gillum lead among independent voters.”
DeSantis since 2012 was the representative for the 6th Congressional District, which includes all of Flagler. He resigned to focus on the governor’s race. The seat is now being contested by Democrat Nancy Soderberg and Republican Michael Waltz.
The Quinnipiac Poll is among the more reputable in a crowded field of pollsters, garnering an A minus from FiveThirtyEight. Bay News 9/Survey USA released a poll conducted almost at the same time as Quinnipiac, finding Gillum ahead by seven points. St. Pete Polls, a pollster that uses automated phone calls as opposed to live callers, found Gillum ahead by one point. The Real Clear Politics average of polls has Gillum ahead by 4.7 percent.
Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,161 Florida likely voters from Oct. 17-21, with a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.
He doesn’t have my vote nor any woman or independent I know!! I don’t know of anyone that wants state income taxes that will kill our hard earned income to be taken away from us! He hasn’t done any good in the pan handle and is taking money from Soros UGH anyone that votes for him Please Wake UP! He will kill our State!!
If you think the Trump economy is helping everyone, you are dumb AF. Trump’s ‘major’ tax promise is a sign that even he recognizes the 2017 tax cuts didn’t resonate with voters. Exhibit 1 for why there will always be Trump voters. People are dumb.
It’s race-baiting time again from a white supremacist group trolling black Florida voters with a robo call from an Uncle Remus-sounding African American talking about Andrew Gillum
If this guy gets ejected this state is FINISHED.
Andrew Gilliium socialist agenda is raising and creating TAXES, TAXES & more TAXES.
REDISTRIBUTION OF WEALTH via one socialist program after another usually the same ones that fail time and time again.
Women voting for Gillum? I don’t think so.
I don’t know any woman who’s voting for Gillum.
Wasn’t Hitlary (Hillary) supposed to win by a landslide in 2016? (according to the “polls”).
As I posted in 2016 when this type of polling was being reported about “her” (Hitlary), I wouldn’t vote for that person and I didn’t know any other woman who would vote for “that person” in 2016. I was right.
Ditto for the mid-term election in 2 weeks.
Wouldn’t it be nice if all politicians grew up and stopped twittering, taking selfies, etc. etc. and did a job? Bottom line is that it doesn’t matter who wins this elections. NOTHING is going to change. Politicians just can’t get out of their own way, nevermind help anyone else. They only have ONE goal and that is to win.