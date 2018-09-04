3 Hospitalized in Latest Crash at Notorious Old Dixie-US 1 Intersection at White Eagle Lounge

Two women and a man were hospitalized late Tuesday afternoon in the latest crash at the notorious intersection of U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway, by the White Eagle Lounge.





The intersection is among the most crash-prone in the county, prompting the state Department of Transportation to plan for a roundabout there. That project is slated for construction starting early next year.

Today’s crash took place shortly after 5 p.m. It followed the same pattern as previous serious crashes at the intersection. A woman was driving her Ford SUV north on U.S. 1. A woman was driving a Buick SUV, with a man in the passenger seat, and was pulling out of Old Dixie Highway. Based on the statement to authorities by the driver of the Ford, the Buick pulled out in front of the Ford, crossing U.S. 1 in an apparent move to turn left and south onto U.S. 1. The driver of the Ford swerved to avoid crashing directly into the Buick. The move may have been just enough to avoid a fatal consequence, as the Ford slammed into the rear-door area of the Buick, avoiding the driver.

Early report to emergency authorities were more dire than what the situation turned out to be. Flagler County Fire Flight, the emergency helicopter, was placed on stand-by, but it never took flight.

Flagler County Fire Rescue transported the driver and the passenger of the Buick to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. A rescuer specified that neither case was considered a trauma alert. The driver of the Ford was transported to Florida Hospital Flagler with minor injuries. Both vehicles were seriously damaged, both saw their air bags, including side airbags, deploy, likely minimizing injuries.

The Buick ended up in the U.S. 1 median facing west. The Ford’s front end was unrecognizable. The vehicle stopped a few feet north of the point of impact on U.S. 1.

A third car initially appeared to have also been involved in the crash as it had stopped within inches of the Buick, in the turning lane from U.S. 1 north onto Old Dixie Highway, but the vehicle’s driver was a only a witness. The vehicle was unscathed.

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies diverted traffic slightly through the White Eagle Lounge parking lot to avoid the area of the crash, but traffic did not back up more than a few hundred feet on U.S. 1. The Florida Highway Patrol took over the scene and the investigation.

The intersection last year was the scene of several crashes, two of them resulting in deaths: five people were killed in a February 2017 crash in circumstances similar to today’s crash. That November, a motorcyclist was killed at the intersection.

The frequency of grave crashes led Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly to pressure the transportation department into making alterations at the intersection. The end result was a transportation department proposal to build a roundabout there. The proposal has largely been opposed by Flagler residents, though roundabouts are intended to nearly eliminate exactly the sort of t-bone crashes that have been taking place there. Roundabouts drastically reduce the incidence of fatal crashes, and what crashes do take place at roundabounts tend to be less severe.

The transportation department is also planning a roundabout for the intersection of U.S. 1 and Matanzas Woods Parkway, in northwest Palm Coast.