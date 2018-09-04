3 Hospitalized in Latest Crash at Notorious Old Dixie-US 1 Intersection at White Eagle Lounge
FlaglerLive | September 4, 2018
Two women and a man were hospitalized late Tuesday afternoon in the latest crash at the notorious intersection of U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway, by the White Eagle Lounge.
The intersection is among the most crash-prone in the county, prompting the state Department of Transportation to plan for a roundabout there. That project is slated for construction starting early next year.
Today’s crash took place shortly after 5 p.m. It followed the same pattern as previous serious crashes at the intersection. A woman was driving her Ford SUV north on U.S. 1. A woman was driving a Buick SUV, with a man in the passenger seat, and was pulling out of Old Dixie Highway. Based on the statement to authorities by the driver of the Ford, the Buick pulled out in front of the Ford, crossing U.S. 1 in an apparent move to turn left and south onto U.S. 1. The driver of the Ford swerved to avoid crashing directly into the Buick. The move may have been just enough to avoid a fatal consequence, as the Ford slammed into the rear-door area of the Buick, avoiding the driver.
Early report to emergency authorities were more dire than what the situation turned out to be. Flagler County Fire Flight, the emergency helicopter, was placed on stand-by, but it never took flight.
Flagler County Fire Rescue transported the driver and the passenger of the Buick to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. A rescuer specified that neither case was considered a trauma alert. The driver of the Ford was transported to Florida Hospital Flagler with minor injuries. Both vehicles were seriously damaged, both saw their air bags, including side airbags, deploy, likely minimizing injuries.
The Buick ended up in the U.S. 1 median facing west. The Ford’s front end was unrecognizable. The vehicle stopped a few feet north of the point of impact on U.S. 1.
A third car initially appeared to have also been involved in the crash as it had stopped within inches of the Buick, in the turning lane from U.S. 1 north onto Old Dixie Highway, but the vehicle’s driver was a only a witness. The vehicle was unscathed.
Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies diverted traffic slightly through the White Eagle Lounge parking lot to avoid the area of the crash, but traffic did not back up more than a few hundred feet on U.S. 1. The Florida Highway Patrol took over the scene and the investigation.
The intersection last year was the scene of several crashes, two of them resulting in deaths: five people were killed in a February 2017 crash in circumstances similar to today’s crash. That November, a motorcyclist was killed at the intersection.
The frequency of grave crashes led Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly to pressure the transportation department into making alterations at the intersection. The end result was a transportation department proposal to build a roundabout there. The proposal has largely been opposed by Flagler residents, though roundabouts are intended to nearly eliminate exactly the sort of t-bone crashes that have been taking place there. Roundabouts drastically reduce the incidence of fatal crashes, and what crashes do take place at roundabounts tend to be less severe.
The transportation department is also planning a roundabout for the intersection of U.S. 1 and Matanzas Woods Parkway, in northwest Palm Coast.
Why aren’t police cars being stationed outside the Lounge to catch the drunk drivers leaving the bar. The sherriff’s office seems to waste a whole lot of resources trying to troll up traffic tickets on Colbert Road.
“Roundabouts drastically reduce the incidence of fatal crashes.”
that would have no effect since these people around here can’t drive in a straight Line, you’ll never get them to drive safely in a circle, and on a 60MPH road, it will never work!
Same old story bad driving,see it everyday.What we do in Flagler county is install a traffic signal to make up for these bad drivers.Soon we will have more traffic lights than people.That is a slightly tricky intersection but common sense should prevail.North bound driver apparently did nothing wrong other than trust the buick knew what they were doing.
Needs a roundabout already! Let’s go!
GL to all involved. Gotta drive defensive, too many in a hurry poor skills no respect for laws/rules written or otherwise
As usual. Bad driving is again the “road’s fault”…
A round about is not going to resolve the issue nor will a red light. They need to stop traffic from coming off Old Dixie and going south on US 1. They can do just like Volusia county did years ago make them go North and u turn to go south.
If law enforcement sits outside of a bar and waits for drunks, it is considered entrapment. This is due to case law, so you can thank your local defense attorney for making things this way. Also, what does that have to do with this incident? No where in the article does it say there was even suspicion od drunk driving. And if you don’t speed on Colbert, you won’t get pulled over, just saying.
The drivers are coming off Old Dixie and pulling onto US1 in front of speeding drivers. It has nothing to do with bar patrons. We need people slowing down on US 1 and Old Dixie drivers better visibility to US 1. They can’t tell how fast or close US 1 drivers are going, so they pull in front of them. Taking down the curve and building a roundabout will solve the problem.