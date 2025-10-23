County Completes $1.88 Million Buy of Marlow Property on Intracoastal for Linear Park Extension

County Attorney Michael Rodriguez on Monday said the county just closed on the purchase of a 5.2-acre parcel on the Intracoastal Waterway for perpetual preservation under the county’s Environmentally Sensitive Lands program, and as an extension of Palm Coast’s popular linear Park.

The parcel starts at the foot of the Hammock Dunes Bridge, on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway, and extends north roughly the length of the marina across the water, to the edge of the Palm Coast Resort.

The county bought the land from Carolyn and Christopher Marlow, owners of the Golden Lion Restaurant and Next Door Beach Bistro in Flagler Beach, for $1.88 million. Three appraisals of the property had ranged from $820,000 to $2.8 million. At one point, the Marlows considered building a restaurant on the property.

“The next step is now we’re going to try to effectuate the transfer of the property over to the city of Palm Coast,” Rodriguez said.

“The thought has long been that this is a perfect fit for Palm Coast,” County Administrator Heidi Petito said in a release. “Some of the Linear Park amenities, like parking, are already there.”

Assistant County Attorney Sarah Spector wrote the agreement that allows the property to be used for public park and recreation facilities. A prohibition against dogs on the property was deleted. Flagler Beach attorney Dennis Bayer represented the Marlows.

“This is a big win for Flagler County,” said Commission Chair Andy Dance. “These ESL purchases are a key to ensuring we have plenty of green spaces and outdoor amenities for our residents into the future.”

Flagler County voters by close to 3-to-1 margins have since 1988 approved a referendum creating and maintaining the Environmentally Sensitive Lands program through a modest levy on property taxes (the equivalent of $25 for a house with a $250,000 tax assessment and a $50,0000 homestead exemption). It generates close to $2 million a year, and started this year with $8.6 million.

Other recent purchases include:

25 acres adjacent to Princess Place Preserve, which closed for $700,000 (more than half from ESL funds) in March 2024.

27.5 acres at Bull Creek to expand conservation and recreation, which closed for about $1.15 million on March 31, 2025.

307 acres in Pringle Forest along Pellicer Creek was purchased for $3 million on June 9, 2025. It was funded by state appropriation to protect critical wetlands and wildlife habitat.

More than half the money spent since 1988 within Flagler County on environmentally sensitive lands was spent to buy land in one of the county’s cities or in state parks. In Palm Coast, ESL money contributed to the purchase of Linear Park, Long Creek Nature Preserve, and Mulberry Branch.