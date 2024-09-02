You May No Longer Pay Bills at Palm Coast’s Utility Drive Lobby After Oct. 18

Palm Coast government’s Customer Service Utility lobby at 2 Utility Drive will be permanently closing on October 18. The move will help the city free up customer service representatives to serve people on the phones to cut down on hold times, which has significantly increased in recent years, a city spokesperson said.

“This decision exemplifies our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency,” Interim City Manager Lauren Johnston told the City Council. “Instead of adding more staff to the budget, we conducted a thorough efficiency analysis, considering factors such as foot traffic at both payment locations, call volume, and wait times. With the growing trend toward online billing, it became clear that we could improve service by reallocating resources and leveraging technology. This data-driven approach will help reduce call wait times and streamline our operations.”

Residents can easily pay their bills and manage their accounts online via Palm Coast Connect, our citizen centric customer service portal. Phone Support: For those who prefer to speak with a representative, customer service assistance is available by calling 386-986-2360.

In-Person Services: Residents can visit City Hall, located at 160 Lake Avenue, where our staff will be happy to assist with any service needs.

These options reflect the preferences of the majority of residents, who already choose to pay their bills online–helping to cut down on paper use–making this transition as smooth as possible.

To provide ample notice, the office at 2 Utility Drive will not close until October 18. Please note that the drop box at this location will be removed on September 15. After this date, no payments should be left at 2 Utility Drive after hours. For your convenience, a drop box is available at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we make these improvements to better serve you,” the city said in a release. “ur goal is to ensure that all residents have access to the services they need in the most convenient and efficient manner possible.”

For more information, please visit palmcoast.gov/connect or contact Palm Coast Customer Service at (386) 986-2360.