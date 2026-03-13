25 Years of American Stupidity in the Middle East

“The rulers of the world have always been stupid, but have not in the past been so powerful as they are now.” The tragedy of that line by Bertrand Russell is not just what it says on its face, but that it was written in 1930, when the carnage perpetrated by the world’s most advanced civilizations was just warming up.

Nowhere has the stupidity been such a cult to failure as in the Middle East since 1945, and more particularly since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. First British and French leaders, then Israeli, then American and Israeli failures amassed mass graves bloated by the myopic fanaticism of Arab and Persian complicity. Each war begat a lesson unlearned, with intensifying stupidity as American wars of choice became the accelerant to catastrophe in the last 25 years.

George W. Bush invaded Afghanistan and Iraq thinking he’d remake the Middle East in his image. He lost both wars and forced subsequent presidents, including Donald Trump, to pick up the pieces until they surrendered and withdrew. Not only did these colors run. The red fertilized bounties of bloodletting. ISIS replaced Saddam. Iraq became an Iranian protectorate. Syria and Yemen joined Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank as new circles of hell.

Israel has invaded Lebanon, a country about one and a half times the size of Palm Beach County, a dozen times since 1978, each time claiming it would once and for all clean up the problem to its north, whether it was the PLO or Hezbollah. Lebanese civilians in the way were less than garbage. Israel has assassinated enough Arab leaders to fill the United Nations General Assembly and massacred enough Lebanese to pave Palm Coast’s Western Expansion with graveyards.

Condoleezza Rice, Bush’s secretary of state, once called it “the birth pangs of a new Middle East.” Solzhenitsyn once wrote that “Stupidity always follows on the heels of smugness.”

Israel has invaded Gaza, a territory about the size of Bunnell, as many times as it’s invaded Lebanon, claiming each time it would be the last. It even built a Hollywood set-like fake Gaza just to give its troops extra practice on the way to the genocide. Yet here we are in the third year of the latest war, with Hamas still in control of half the territory, peace a fake FIFA trophy and yet another generation of young Palestinians growing up with vengeance for veins.

In comes peacemaker Donald Trump naturally teaming up with brilliant Israel, the loser of Gaza, inventing a new war against a foe that had never once threatened the United States. Iran no Bunnell. It is twice the size of Texas. It is the 18th most populous nation on earth. Its civilization is 12 times as old as the United States. No invader in those 3,000 years has successfully controlled Persians whose pride and power made even ancient Spartans shiver. Trump thinks he can drop two billion dollars a day’s worth of bombs as Israel’s weaponized concubine, the regime will magically change, and he’ll get to rename Tehran’s Azadi Tower after himself.

The stunning stupidity traces its roots as far back as the Crusades, when a bunch of loser French warlords itching for a fight, for easy riches and bronze pussy wrapped themselves in Catholic hubris with two dozen popes’ blessings and spent the next 200 years laying waste to the Levant until nothing was left of them but castle ruins that make for some of today’s best tourist destinations. Some of my best memories as a not-yet-fallen Catholic child were visiting those ruins, like the Castle of the Sea in Saida, in south Lebanon, and the Krak des Chevaliers in Syria, whose ramparts stand like running jokes to Christian lunacy.

The Ottomans after them had the good sense to control territory without controlling local politics, resulting in half a millennium of calm. Then came the French and the British, who arbitrarily and ignorantly cut up the Middle East into the countries we know today–in one case, literally drawing red lines on a map to create Iraq and Saudi Arabia–and threw Israel in there, inaugurating a century of warfare that has yet to end.

Pink ties and pedophilic dog-wagging aside Trump is doing little else than continuing that same brainless tradition, minus the strategic pretensions of his predecessors. If Arthur Balfour was the British prig who thought the Middle East an exotic country estate to deed to Jews and Kissinger was the gravelly-voiced footnote who mistook the place for a chessboard, Trump is more like a sugared up thug on a wilding expedition with no endgame in mind.

We know how this ends. Cue the Mission Accomplished speech aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln hastily renamed for Trump as Iran hobbles on the way Hezbollah and Gaza hobble on, razed but not erased, those not in massed graves massing hate and belligerence in spades for an Israel and a United States increasingly more isolated and relegated to the ranks of morally and financially bankrupt imperial powers. Anyway, 250 years wasn’t such a bad run for the last western empire. Trump can at least take credit for ending what another George started, and I don’t mean either of the Bushes.

Pierre Tristam is the editor of FlaglerLive. A version of this piece airs on WNZF.