40-Year-Old Would-Be Firefighter for Flagler County Fire Rescue Dies During Physical Test at Bunnell Training Tower

A 40-year-old man who was being assessed for recruitment as a Flagler County Fire Rescue firefighter died this morning at the John R. Keppler Jr. Fire Training Center on Justice Lane in Bunnell.

Flagler County Fire Chief Michael Tucker and Bunnell City Manager Alvin Jackson confirmed that the incident took place at 10 this morning. The man was part of a group of seven recruits.

“We were doing a new hire assessment,” Tucker said. “There’s a physical exam they have to go through, a standard physical exam that they do.”

Tucker did not explain the circumstances of the medical episode that led to the death of the potential recruit, as the incident was still being actively investigated by the Bunnell Police Department. Chief Dave Branon, who was at the scene this afternoon, could not yet be reached before this article initially published. “We’re cooperating with both the Bunnell Police Department and the state fire marshal’s office. We’re providing what information we possible can,” Tucker said. “Obviously this is something that saddens all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are obviously with the family.”

Jackson said his information was limited. He was not sure whether the investigation would be completed today. “When those kinds of things are happening, I don’t press the chief for their information until they complete it,” the city manager said.

Jackson was especially aware of the incident, echoing an almost identical loss in November 2021, when Sgt. Dominic Guida of the Bunnell Police Department died during training at the same facility.

“I don’t know the gentleman, but we’re saddened by what occurred,” Jackson said of today’s incident. “It’s almost déjà vu, because we had Sgt. Guida who basically came to a death at that site too. Our hearts go out to the family, and we will be praying for them–not just me, but we as a city, we as a community.”

Different agencies apply different training regimens to potential recruits. But two typical training methods in those circumstances are the “combat challenge” and the candidate physical agility test.” In the combat challenge, a potential recruit in full firefighting gear must do such things as carry a 50-foot section of hose up four stories, put it down, hoist another 50-foot section of hose to the fourth floor, then take the initial section back down the stairs, and from there simulate a forcible entry after pounding an entry point with a sledge hammer numerous times. The potential recruit must then pull a charge hose 100 feet and drag a 175-pound dummy 100 feet.

The candidate physical agility test, known as CPAT, is a standard timed test consisting of eight events, all conducted either in full gear or in weighted vests–climbing stairs, dragging a hose, carrying equipment, forcibly entering an area, search and rescue and a ceiling breach and pull.

The training that took place this morning at the Keppler facility–named for Flagler County’s only firefighter line-of-futy death in the county’s history–may not have involved those specific routines, but something resembling them. Typically, the public safety agency conducting the testing will either have those in training checked for vital signs, or assign someone to conduct that testing before and after the routines, especially when those involved are firefighters, or individuals hoping to become firefighters.