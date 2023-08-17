Women United Flagler Chapter Grant Applications Now Being Accepted

Women United Flagler, an affiliate of the Community Foundation/United Way of Volusia-Flagler, is pleased to announce that the group’s annual grants program to help empower women and children throughout the region is now open.

Through these grants, Women United Flagler is committed to providing financial support to 501c3 organizations that serve the needs of women and children in Flagler County. This initiative aligns with the group’s mission of fostering positive change at a grassroots level.

popu







From August 15 to September 10 at 5:00 pm, eligible organizations are invited to submit their applications for these grants. The application process is simple and streamlined: interested parties can visit the official website at https://uwvfc.communityforce. com, where they can find the Women United Flagler Grant Application 2023. Those interested in applying are asked to complete and submit the application online.

Women United Flagler has a focus on programs and initiatives that directly support women and children in Flagler County. By targeting these aspects of the community, the organization strives to create sustainable positive impacts that uplift not only individuals but also the society at large. In 2022, Women United Flagler distributed $17,730. That’s a total of $305,112 distributed since the group’s inception in 2009.

It’s important to note that grants are not awarded to individuals or political and social organizations. Programs that extend beyond the borders of Flagler County, as well as those aimed at promoting sectarian religious activities or discriminatory practices, do not fall within the purview of the grant program. Additionally, grants are not intended for loans, startup expenses, private business funding, or scholarships for individuals.

Grant amounts typically range from $250 to $3,000, with the understanding that grant requests might not always be fulfilled in their entirety. Applications without essential documents will not be processed. These necessary uploads include:

– Program Budget

– Proof of IRS Tax Exempt Status under 501(c)(3) of the IRS code

– Your agency’s current (2023) IRS Form W-9

– List of current Board of Directors

– Anti-Terrorism Compliance Measures form

– Agency Logo

Further details are attached. For additional information about Women United Flagler or any inquiries related to the grant application process, please reach out to Sheila Pillath via email at [email protected] or by phone at 386-451-6809.