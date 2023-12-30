Women United Flagler Allocates Nearly $38,000 to Local Agencies

Women United Flagler, an affinity group of United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties, is pleased to announce the group recently distributed grants and scholarships totaling $29,350 to Flagler County Non-Profit agencies and an additional $8,644 to the United Way Community Impact Fund, which serves nonprofits in both Volusia and Flagler Counties.

“With the amazing support of the community, Women United Flagler provided nearly $38,000 in grants, which was an increase of $20,000 over last year,” said Women United Flagler President Linda Mahran. “This year’s 15th Annual Power of the Purse event held in April, was a major contributor. We are grateful to our sponsors and attendees each year. Planning has begun for the 2024 Power of the Purse to be held on April 15.”









Grant applications were reviewed by Women United Flagler members, voted on and approved. Agencies in Flagler County which aid women and children in need and hold a 501(c)(3) were eligible to apply.

Allocations were made to fifteen agencies: #MIP EasterSeals of NE Florida, Abundant Life Ministries, AdventHealth, Children’s Home Society, Christmas Come True, Family Life Center, Flagler Cares, Flagler Volunteer Services, Florida United Methodist Children’s Home, I Just Want to Say Women’s Group, Presbyterian Counseling, SMA WARM, Teens in Flight, The House Next Door and WaterSafe Inc.

In addition to these grants, Women United Flagler donated two $1,000 high school scholarships to FPC and Matanzas and a $3000 community champion donation to Dolly Parton Imagination Library which provides books to children from newborns up to five years old. Chicks with Cans also donated $3500 to Team Feed Flagler to assist families in need at Thanksgiving.

Since its inception in 2009, Women United Flagler has raised and given back over $334,000 to the Flagler County community. Beyond the Power of the Purse, Women United Flagler is best known for their food-raising project Chicks with Cans. Members volunteer outside Publix’s collecting monetary donations for Feed Flagler in the spring and fall. All donations received stay in Flagler County to help those that are food insecure. Since 2012, Chicks with Cans has collected monetary donations totaling $64,733.

Here’s how anyone interested in getting involved with Women United Flagler can connect with the group: like and follow the organization’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FlaglerCountyWomenUnited/; attend and support the Power of the Purse; donate to Chicks with Cans or volunteer as a ‘Chick’; become a member of Women United Flagler; or, serve on a committee.