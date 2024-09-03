Waterfront Park Nominated for Prestigious Great Places in Florida Award: Vote Now to Help Palm Coast Win

The City of Palm Coast announced today that Waterfront Park has been nominated as a finalist in the 11th Annual Great Places in Florida People’s Choice Award contest. This prestigious nomination highlights the park’s serene beauty, diverse amenities, and its special place within our community. The city invites all residents, visitors, and supporters to cast their vote and help Waterfront Park win the title of Florida’s “Greatest Place.”

Voting is open from September 3 through October 4, 2024. Everyone is encouraged to visit the APA Florida website at florida.planning.org/greatplaces to vote for Waterfront Park. The winner will be announced on Monday, October 7, 2024.









“Waterfront Park is a true gem in our city, offering a peaceful setting along the Intracoastal Waterway,” said Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Brittany McDermott. “From its expansive trail system to its beautiful picnic areas and unique public art, the park embodies the spirit of Palm Coast. We’re honored to be recognized as a finalist, and I encourage everyone to vote and share in this exciting opportunity to showcase our community.”

About Waterfront Park: Waterfront Park, spanning 20 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway, is a cornerstone of Palm Coast’s park system. It features a variety of amenities, including:

Three picnic pavilions and a multi-purpose patio.

A playground and fishing pier.

A public art sculpture.

A floating ADA dock.

Kayak and paddleboard rentals.

Paved and hard-packed trails that connect to the city’s 130+ mile trail system.

Visitors to Waterfront Park often spot manatees, dolphins, and a variety of bird species while enjoying a stroll along the Intracoastal Waterway Trail. The park also hosts the annual “Pedal in the Park” event, a leisurely bike ride that introduces participants to Palm Coast’s interconnected trail system and promotes trail safety and etiquette.

With the support of grants from the Florida Inland Navigation District and other partners, Waterfront Park recently expanded its offerings to include an ADA-accessible kayak launch, enhanced picnic areas, and the installation of a PADL station for convenient kayak and paddleboard rentals.

The park also houses the Children’s Memorial Garden, a peaceful sanctuary where families can reflect and honor the memory of lost loved ones. The park’s design preserves the area’s natural beauty and ecological function, making it a haven for wildlife and a treasure for our community.









How to Vote: Voting is simple and takes just a few moments. Visit florida.planning.org/greatplaces between September 3 and October 4, 2024, and select Palm Coast’s Waterfront Park as your favorite place in Florida. Your vote will help put Palm Coast on the map as the proud home of one of Florida’s greatest public spaces.

For more information about Waterfront Park and its amenities, please visit Waterfront Park’s webpage or follow us on social media.