Waste Pro Posts $900 Million in New Contracts in 2024

Waste Pro closes out 2024 as a record year for new and renewed municipal contracts and acquisition growth. This includes 32 new and 32 renewed exclusive long-term municipal contracts.

These municipal agreements serve nearly 460,000 residential customers, with Waste Pro adding nearly 200,000 new customers, accounting for over $906 million in net revenue. The contract terms vary from one to ten years and provide for further long-term extensions.









Among the largest new contracts are Sarasota County and a new, expanded agreement in Orange County, Florida, together totaling over $320 million and serving about 140,000 homes. Seven of the new or renewed contracts in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, and Louisiana totaled over $20 million over their initial terms.

From January through December of 2024, Waste Pro closed on 15 acquisitions. These acquisitions added to Waste Pro’s residential customer base in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee and expanded the company’s residential service area to Kentucky. The company invested $140 million in total purchase considerations, which will net approximately $62 million in annual revenue.

The companies that are now part of the Waste Pro portfolio include Workbox, Gulf Pride Waste Solutions, Precision Container Services, Republic Service’s Cumming Georgia operations, Florence Recycling, McMinn Waste Removal, Cash Sanitation, Chase N Green Transfer Station, Geaux Waste, SPI Waste & Recycling (aka Stinky Pinky), Killona Ventures Landfill, Total Waste Solutions, Sunshine Grove Landfill, 98 Waste, and Goodwin Sanitation. Five of these companies are in Louisiana, expanding Waste Pro’s operations to be the dominant solid waste and recycling company in the Bayou State. These significant acquisitions have strategically bolstered Waste Pro’s current southeastern footprint.









Waste Pro, which services Flagler County–but lost a long-term contract in Palm Coast to FCC Environmental in June 2023 after a bitter break-up–manages over 90 locations throughout an 11-state footprint, including 28 landfills, 16 transfer stations, and five recycling facilities. With over 5,000 employees and a fleet of over 4,200 state-of-the-art vehicles, Waste Pro provides residential, commercial, construction, and industrial services to over 2.5 million customers.

“This has been an important year in Waste Pro’s growth and maturity on the national stage,” said President and CEO Sean Jennings in a company release. “We not only grew organically with several high-profile municipal contracts but saw the opportunity to bring additional growth and expansion with acquisitions,” “When my father founded this company nearly 25 years ago, he had a vision for the next 100 years, and we are laser-focused on that goal.”