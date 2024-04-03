Flagler Beach Motorcyclist Airlifted After Crash with Drunk Driver Who Blew Through Stop Sign

A motorcyclist with critical injuries was airlifted to a hospital and a driver arrested on drunk driving and other charges Tuesday evening following a crash in front of the Post Office in Flagler Beach, at the intersection of South Daytona Avenue and South 3rd Street.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol investigation, Isaiah Macario Warren, 25, was driving a 2008 Ford westbound on South 3rd when he blew a stop sign. Brian Tiller, a 43-year-old resident of Flagler Beach, was riding a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle south on South Daytona Avenue. Warren’s vehicle struck Tiller’s motorcycle, ejecting Tiller and severely injuring one of his legs below the knee. An eyewitness described the crash to an FHP trooper.









Warren was sitting on a sidewalk curb when an FHP trooper arrived. An eyewitness told the trooper that he’d seen Warren earlier run to a private driveway and get rid of two Twisted Tea cans. The brand’s varieties range from alcohol content equivalent to the average beer up to the alcohol content of hard liquor. Beyond the brand name, the arrest report does not specify the kind Warren allegedly discarded. Troopers found the cans where the eyewitness had pointed.

Warren himself, the arrest report states, emanated an “odor consistent with an alcoholic beverage” while Warren’s eyes displayed glossiness and “dilated pupils.” A trooper also smelled the odor of pot. Warren told the trooper he had taken one sip of Twisted Tea, but acknowledged, regretfully, that he’d thrown away the cans. “I shouldn’t have thrown ’em,” he told the trooper, conceding that he was trying to hide them from police. He also told the trooper he had some pot in his pocket, but had last smoked it that morning. The crash took place a little before 8 p.m.

Warren carried out field sobriety exercises, leading the trooper to conclude that “it was evident that Mr. Warren’s normal faculties were impaired.” Warren volunteered two breathalizer tests. One of them produced a reading of 0.114, the other a reading of 0.107 percent alcohol by volume. The legal limit in Florida for drivers is 0.08 percent. He was placed under arrest and taken to the Flagler County jail. The vehicles were towed by Roger’s Towing, the Bunnell wrecker.









Warren’s jail booking lists an address on Raintree Place in Palm Coast (his driver’s license lists an address on Sedman Road in Hixon, Tenn.). At booking, he himself listed the Raintree Place address. He faces two third degree felony charges of drunk driving causing serious bodily injury and tampering with physical evidence, and three misdemeanors. Bond was set at $37,000 after his first court appearance.

Tiller was airlifted by Flagler County FireFlight to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. “Per the last update from FHP, the driver of the motorcycle is in critical condition,” Flagler Beach police reported.