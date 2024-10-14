The Gathering Place, a New Flagler Beach Venue, Offers a Shamanic Journey and Other Events

A “Full Moon Shamanic Journey,” “A Course in Miracles” study group, a sound bath and meditation, a gallery reading with a psychic medium and other events are being presented by The Gathering Place, a new venue located at 204 Moody Blvd., Flagler Beach.

According to the venue’s website, gatheringplace.events, owners Heather and Derek Hodovance say they “believe in creating a sacred space where community, creativity, and spirituality come together. Founded with a deep passion for holistic living, spiritual growth, and artistic expression, we offer a unique environment where artisans, healers, and spiritual seekers can connect, share, and grow.”









The couple are the former owners of the White Orchid Inn & Spa in Flagler Beach.

The music duo Wandering Spiral, featuring Michelle Davidson and Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s arts and culture writer, will perform during a Full Moon Sound Bath and Meditation from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at The Gathering Place.

Wandering Spiral will perform original East-West fusion, Buddha lounge and trance soundscapes on sitar, Native American flutes, metal and wooden tongue drums, crystal and Tibetan singing bowls, digital tabla, tribal percussion and ethereal synth.

Heather Hodovance will guide participants through opening and closing meditations and intention setting.

Cost is $20. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, go online at gatheringplace.events or call 386-338-3227.

Wandering Spiral has performed at mind/body/spirit events, UU programs, sound meditations, yoga sessions, art festivals and cafes throughout Central Florida. Find them online at wanderingspiral.com.

Other upcoming events at The Gathering Place include “Full Moon Shamanic Journey – Connect with Your Spirit Animal Guides & Claim Abundance” on Oct. 19; “Community Gathering – Take Charge of your Life and Health – Talk and Tea” on Oct. 20; “Miracle Mindset: A Course in Miracles Study Group” on Oct. 24; “Crows and Ravens: Birds of Myth and Magic,” a lecture, book signing and art exhibit by Rick de Yampert on Oct. 25; and “Messages from Heaven: A Gallery Reading with Psychic Medium Jerry McDaniel” on Nov. 9.

See the website for details on these and other upcoming programs.