Vincent’s Clubhouse Enrichment Center Sets Grand Opening at European Village

The Vincent’s Clubhouse Enrichment Center will host the Grand Opening of its new location at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway, Unit B120, in European Village. The celebration will take place on Jan. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

The Vincent’s Clubhouse Enrichment Center will provide hope, empowerment, and inclusion for individuals with autism and special needs in Palm Coast and Flagler County. Founded in 2016 as a summer camp by a determined mother, it has grown into a lifeline for families. Now expanding into a year-round center, it will offer camps, social events, support groups, and advocacy services, offering connections and resources for families in the community.









“The Vincent’s Clubhouse Enrichment Center is a vital addition to our community,” said Vice Mayor Theresa Pontieri. “This new space will create countless opportunities for individuals with special needs and their families to feel empowered, supported, and included. It’s a remarkable achievement, and I’m honored to celebrate this milestone alongside them. I also want to thank all those who made this possible. We have a great community, and this is simply one example of just how much our residents care about one another.”

The grand opening celebration will offer residents a unique opportunity to tour the enrichment center, meet the passionate team behind its mission, and discover ways to get involved. The enrichment center operates Monday through Friday. Adult programs focus on life skills and vocational training, while the afternoon enrichment program provides additional activities and support. For more information on Vincent’s Clubhouse, visit vincentsclubhouse.org.