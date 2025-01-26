U.S. News Ranks Daytona State’s Online Bachelor’s Programs Among Best in U.S. for 13th Straight Year

U.S. News & World Report has ranked Daytona State College’s online Bachelor’s programs among the best in the nation for the 13th straight year. And DSC is again the top-ranked non-university college in the United States.

The organization ranked Daytona State 21st of all colleges and universities in the country for offering the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs – up seven places over 2024. DSC is ranked 13th in the nation for the Best Online Bachelor’s Program for Veterans – an increase of five places. DSC was also ranked 151st in the nation for Best Online Bachelor’s Business Program.









“Our mission is to deliver accessible, affordable, and high-quality education to everyone striving for professional and personal growth,” said Daytona State College President Dr. Tom LoBasso. “It’s a testament to the dedication of our faculty and staff to be recognized again by U.S. News & World Report.”

U.S. News & World Report ranks schools according to their performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence that include four general categories: engagement, services and technologies, faculty credentials and training, and expert opinion. The expert opinion category surveys high-ranking academic officials to help account for intangible factors affecting program quality that are not captured by statistics alone.

Daytona State College launched its first bachelor’s degree program, the Bachelor of Applied Science in Supervision and Management, in 2006. Over the years, the College has expanded its offerings to include programs in Engineering Technology (BSET), Industrial Engineering Technology (a concentration within BSET), Information Technology (BSIT), Elementary Education, Secondary Education (with specializations), Nursing (BSN), Accounting, and Cardiopulmonary Science—totaling 14 bachelor’s degree options. Several programs, including the Bachelor of Science in Supervision and Management, BSET, BSIT, BSN, Bachelor of Science in Cardiopulmonary Science, and the Industrial Engineering Technology concentration, can be completed entirely online.