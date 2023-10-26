Those Thin Black Tubes All Over Palm Coast Streets? They’re For a Traffic County Study.

The City of Palm Coast is currently in the process of conducting its Citywide Traffic Count Study, a biennial initiative aimed at collecting essential data to enhance traffic management and plan for future development within the city.

Residents may have noticed black tubing stretched across major roadways, extending across multiple lanes. These are traffic counting tubes, strategically placed to collect traffic data. The city commenced its traffic count efforts in Week 1, starting on October 9. There was a brief pause in the traffic counts last week due to the Octoberfest celebrations. Week 2 began this week and there will be one more week of traffic counting scheduled for next week.









This vital data collection is required by the Land Development Code and plays a crucial role in establishing a baseline for traffic volume, helping evaluate the impacts of new developments on our road network. It aids in making informed decisions about road improvements and future developments, ensuring the continued efficient functioning of our city’s road infrastructure.

In the coming weeks, there may be a handful of additional counts at various locations, primarily for the purpose of recounting due to broken tubes or the need to adjust the placement of the devices to ensure accurate data collection.

The City of Palm Coast appreciates the understanding and cooperation of its residents during this traffic count study. Your involvement and support are essential in ensuring the continued growth and development of our community while maintaining our high standards of safety and quality of life.

For any inquiries or further information about the Citywide Traffic Count program, please reach out to Phong Nguyen, Senior Transportation Planner, at: [email protected].