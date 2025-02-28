Tina-Marie Schultz Resigns her Bunnell City Commission Seat A Few Weeks Early

Tina-Marie Schultz, who has been serving on the Bunnell City Commission since she was appointed in 2021, bid her colleagues and the city administration farewell at last Monday’s meeting, some six weeks before the end of her term.

“I’m really sad to have to say that I’m moving out of Bunnell effective this Friday, end of day,” meaning today (Feb. 28). “It’s been my pleasure serving as your commissioner and working with you all. Staff, you guys are rock stars. Just keep shining. And my colleagues here,” Schultz said, naming her colleagues on the commission and several members of the administration. She turned in her resignation letter on Feb. 24.









“I know you guys will do great things, and I’m really excited about the legacy projects that have been worked on during my tenure here as commissioner,” Schultz continued. “So I’ll just be keeping an eye and keeping you all in my prayers. So thank you so much for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Bunnell, I appreciate every one of you.”

Schultz had spearheaded the Bunnell Italian Festival at the county Fairgrounds last October, the first of its kind.

After some hesitation, Schultz announced in late November that she would not run for another term as she had decided to leave the city. Fellow-Commissioner Tonya Gordon is also not running for another term. The two commissioners’ decision opened two seats, for which five candidates are running in the March 4 election: David Atkinson, Amanda Crosby Hawkins, Bonita Robinson, Dean Sechrist and David Wilhite. The swearing-in is not until the April 14 commission meeting.

Schultz ran for a seat in a special election in 2019 but fell short to Jan Reeger by 10 votes (out of 282 cast). She was appointed to the commission in 2021, as was Robert Barnes, to complete the terms of Bill Baxley and Donnie Nobles, who had resigned. Barnes and Schultz went on to win election the following March. Barnes resigned before completing his term.

Monday’s commission meeting ended with commissioners thanking Schultz and City Manager Alvin Jackson presenting her with a plaque in appreciation for her service.