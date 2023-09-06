Jay Scherr is New President, Amelia Fulmer 1st Vice President of Flagler Tiger Bay Club

The Flagler Tiger Bay Club is pleased to announce the election of the following officers to the Board of Directors for a two-year term.

Jay Scherr will serve as President of the organization, with Amelia Fulmer serving as First Vice President, Dr. Joe Saviak and Marc Dwyer as Second Vice Presidents. Gary Walsh will continue as the organization’s Secretary and Chair of the Governance Committee with Cheri Orr as Recording Secretary and Flagler Tiger Bay Club Program Manager. Jim Uveges will continue in his position as Treasurer.









“I’m honored and excited to serve our members and work with our dynamic and talented board of directors and committee members to achieve our shared goals and vision. Our leadership team is truly second to none,” said Jay Scherr, the organization’s second President in the five years since inception.

“Greg Davis set a remarkable example of what exceptional leadership, dedication, and humility look like. I look forward to continuing the legacy of excellence that has become synonymous with the Flagler Tiger Bay Club.”

“During this new fiscal year, we will be working on 4 critical priorities: our membership program, enhancing our Young Executive program, holding Flagler County’s premier candidate forum, and revitalizing our Young Tiger program,” said Scherr, the organization’s second President in the five years since inception.

“This is going to be an exciting year and we have an incredible lineup of regional and national speakers planned. We hope you’ll join us at our upcoming luncheon meeting on September 20th featuring guest speaker Husein Cumber, chief strategy officer with Florida East Coast Industries. Husein will be discussing the potential regional impacts of the Brightline high-speed rail extension.”

“I am very excited to hear Jay Scherr has been elected the new President of Flagler Tiger Bay Club,” said Flagler Tiger Bay Club co-founder and President Emeritus Greg Davis.

“Jay has the full suite of talent, attributes, experience, and capabilities to lead Tiger Bay to new heights. He is surrounded with a talented and generationally rich Board of Directors and Executive Team. Jay and the new executive leadership represent the generational blend and change needed to ensure that Flagler Tiger Bay Club will continue to thrive.”

Saviak put it this way: “The next six speakers and even more in 2024 – highly consistent with our history and tradition of excellence – will be superb. Our scholarship program makes college dreams possible. Our Young Executives and Young Tigers programs help effectively prepare these leaders to succeed today and tomorrow. It’s amazing what this club has achieved, and I am excited about the future. I come for the outstanding speakers, and I stay for the wonderful friendships we enjoy.”

For more information visit www.FlaglerTigerBayClub.com.