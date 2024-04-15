FlaglerLive

The Marcus Chamblin Trial in Pictures

The prosecution asked for a guilty verdict. The jury took only 48 minutes to agree. (© FlaglerLive)

Marcus Avery Chamblin was on trial for the murder of Deon O’Neal Jenkins from April 8 to today, when jury selection took place, to today, April 15, when the jury of 12 took just 48 minutes to find him guilty on all charges–first degree murder, attempted second degree murder and shooting a missile into an occupied vehicle. See that story here. Here’s a pictorial chronicle of the six-day trial in relatively chronological order, from the top down. See the full trial coverage in the box below the pictures.

An image shown to the jury of the way Chamblin looked when he was arrested in 2021, a year and four months after the murder. (© FlaglerLive)
Chamblin during jury selection, with his attorney, Terence Lenamon. (© FlaglerLive)
Deon O’Neil Jenkins, in a portrait repeatedly shown to the jury. The prosecution made sure that Jenkins’s portrait looked artistic, as opposed to more blunt, mug-shot-like pictures of the defendant and some of those involved with him. (© FlaglerLive)
On the first day of trial, Circuit Judge Terence Perkins gave the jury “eclipse time,” giving the 12 jurors and two alternates a chance to eye the eclipse as it peaked at around 62 percent obscurity here. (© FlaglerLive)
Assistant State Attorney Mark Johnson, right, with Assistant State Attorney Jason Lewis during a break. (© FlaglerLive)
Defense Attorney Terence Lenamon, in a characteristic pose during the trial. (© FlaglerLive)
Lewis and former Flagler County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Technician Cece Woody (who is now in that role in Ormond Beach) authenticating the bright orange hoody Jenkins wore his last night alive. (© FlaglerLive)
The hoodie and the camouflage pants the killer wore the night of the shooting. The clothes bore DNA predominantly tied to Chamblin. (© FlaglerLive)
Marcus Bauer, who goes on trial on the same charges in Sepember. Bauer is alleged to have driven Chamblin to the scene and coordinated with him, albeit poorly, afterward, to pick him up. Bauer was the last man to speak with Jenkins, outside of the Circle K, the night of the shooting, other than Shakir Terry, who was in the car with Jenkins when it was shot up. (© FlaglerLive)
Lewis shows the jury the geography of a murder, with the CIrcle K at the extreme left of the screen and the numerous businesses to the right, along Palm Coast Parkway, whose surveillance video footage would prove key in the reconstruction of the events before, during and after the shooting. (© FlaglerLive)
The murder weapon is a Romanian-made Draco, styled precisely after the Russian AK-47, shooting the same caliber bullets, and that Chamblin called “my baby.” The weapon was used to fire 16 bullets at the car Jenkins and Terry weere in. One bullet struck Jenkins in the heart, another struck Terry in the leg. Chamblin fired the weapon as cars were driving north and south only yards away on Belle Terre Parkway. (© FlaglerLive)
Dr. Wendolyn Sneed, the medical examiner, showing the jury the trajectory of the fatal bullet, and using Lewis as a prop. Lewis was not injured during the demonstration. (© FlaglerLive)
After the shooting, Chamblin was captured in numerous videos walking away from the scene. His face was invisible. His gait was not. Sheriff’s detective Rodriguez also captured video of Chamblin walking from one interview room to another when he was being questioned by police, and the two walks were compared, nailing down a characteristic way he walked, and that proved to be among the key identifiers in his conviction. (© FlaglerLive)
After the shooting Chamblin used this notebook to write rap lyrics that the prosecution characterized as a confession to the shooting. (© FlaglerLive)
The lyrics in Chamblin’s hand, and transcribed. (© FlaglerLive)
Another key identifier of Chamblin was the tattooing on the same arm and hand that held the murder weapon in social media postings. During one of his police interviews he was made to show his hand so the tattoos could be documented for later identification. It is not likely that Chamblin or his interrogators were aware of the pose’s similarity to the one below. (© FlaglerLive)
A detail from MIchelangelo’s “The Creation of Adam,” here showing the hand of god extending within reach of Adam’s hand, not visible in this detail. According to the painting’s theology, god also created Chamblin–who, in his rap lyrics after the murder, invoked “the Lord.” (Sistine Chapel, Vatican City.)
Some of the Facebook messenger texts between Chamblin and Scorpio after the shooting, when Chamblin was trying to offload the murder weapon, at least for a while, and for the right price. (© FlaglerLive)
Jerod Humphrey, who had been at the Red Roof In with Chamblin and Bauer the night of the shooting, in one of the most memorable testimonies at a murder trial in the last 15 years in Flagler County: he could only be described as an anti-witness, entirely uninterested in being there or being part of any of the surrounding proceedings, though he also proved far less damaging to the prosecution than the defense had hoped as the jury saw past his demeanor for what it was: he did not want to be there because he had no involvement in the case, except peripherally. (© FlaglerLive)
Shakir Terry, who was shot in the leg and who watched Jenkins get killed, was among the more than 40 witnesses at the trial, and, aside from law enforcement witnesses addressing technical matters, was the most direct, earnest and poignant of the witnesses. He has been serving three months in jail for failing a drug test, while being in drug court. (© FlaglerLive)
Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, who presided over the trial with sharp and unintrusive objectivity, is in his last months as a circuit judge, having announced his retirement as of the end of September. He also presides over drug court, and knows Terry’s case well. (© FlaglerLive)
Assistant State Attorney Mark Johnson, seen here in a break in the trial, was first up with closings, before the defense closed, then Lewis did the second closing. Johnson’s closing took an hour, clinically and in flawless detail recapitulating all the key elements of the case, setting the table for Lewis with withering analysis. (© FlaglerLive)
Jason Lewis, pointing to the accused. (© FlaglerLive)
Terence Lenamon, the defense attorney, almost certainly knew he’d lost as Lewis unleashed his final closing. (© FlaglerLive)
The fingerprinting of Chamblin before his entry into Florida’s gulag. (© FlaglerLive)
Lewis’s work bag, as the prosecutor awaited an elevator. (© FlaglerLive)

