the kamala harris factor

By Diane Roberts

Donald J. Trump, J.D. Vance, Speaker of the House Mike “Mighty Porn Resister” Johnson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Mensa, British emotional support fascist Nigel Farage, regular fascist Nick Fuentes, comedian Russell Brand, comedian Megyn Kelly, her former Fox “News” klavern-mates, Ronbo DeSantis, and five or six white people in a Midwestern focus group all agree: You must not vote for Kamala Harris.

As one of the focus group ladies said: “Everybody’s excited about her and that scares me.”









We cannot have excitement. So do not vote for Kamala Harris.

Why? You need to ASK?

She’s a “DEI hire.” She took a job that should have gone to a more qualified white man.

Bet she doesn’t even own a set of golf clubs.

As Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothman says, she’s only VP “because of her ethnic background.”

She got elected district attorney, attorney general of California, U.S. senator, and vice-president, but so what?

She’s not eligible to be president.

Her parents immigrated to the U.S. specifically to produce a California anchor baby who would one day infiltrate our government at the highest levels.

Has anyone seen her birth certificate?

Even if she’s technically a citizen, as a childless cat lady, she’s not qualified to be president.

Trump VP pick and “Project 2025″ cheerleader J.D. Vance has explained this to us many times: Women who have failed in the fruitful womb department don’t deserve to be taken seriously as humans.









Taylor Swift — with her billions of dollars, her large cats, and her larger boyfriend who she hasn’t married and procreated with according to God’s plan — clearly hates America.

But you know who’s never given birth, either? Every single president of the United States.

Dog whistle

Kamala Harris not really black.

She is actually Indian or Caribbean or Irish or something. If you believe the Daily Mail newspaper (and who doesn’t?), her great-great-great-grandfather was a slave-owner born in County Antrim who ran one of those gracious Jamaican plantations.

Yeah, she went to college at Howard and pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha, a “Divine Nine” black sorority, but that was all part of her plan to impersonate a black woman so she could get DEI hired at the White House.

Speaking of black sororities, she blew off a speech by Israeli Prime Minister and proud war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu to give the keynote at the Zeta Phi Beta convention in Indianapolis.

Brian Kilmeade of “Fox and Friends” expressed shock and horror: She dissed the man behind the Gaza famine to talk to a bunch of women, “a sorority, a colored sorority, like she can’t get out of that.”

Kilmeade later insisted he said “COLLEGE sorority,” not “colored.”

That’s OK: The dogs heard the whistle and howled loudly.

She laughs. A lot.

Ever see Donald J. Trump laugh? I rest my case.

She got ahead thanks to the political casting couch.









In 1994, Harris dated Willie Brown, then-speaker of the California Assembly. He was married but separated.

In 1995, she dumped him.

Conservatives are leaping on this 30-year-old affair like Donald Trump on a Big Mac: She’s an adulteress! A harlot!

Megyn Kelly sniffs she “slept her way” to a stellar career in elected office.

Jezebel

The founder of the white nationalist Pastors for Trump twixxted: “Donald Trump is like King David. Kamala Harris is like Queen Jezebel.”

In the Old Testament, Jezebel was a worshiper of Baal, an irritable woman with a habit of murdering Hebrew prophets, but her name has now become a racist trope, shorthand for a prostitute, a black temptress.

Now let’s do King David: 18 children, eight wives, and so many side-pieces the Bible can’t name them all.

While a married man, Donald Trump slept with an adult film star and a Playboy Playmate; he’s an adjudicated rapist, has fathered five kids with three women, and has a well-publicized attraction to girls young enough to be his daughter — including his actual daughter.









He’d tell anyone within earshot she has “the best body.”

While we’re on the subject of sex, what’s up with J.D. Vance and sofas?

There is no evidence that the Republican nominee for vice president ever did the nasty with a sectional, a settee, or even a love seat, none whatsoever.

Yet despite the AP and every other reputable news organization fact-checking this outlandish claim and declaring it false, the story’s sticking around; indeed, it’s inspired countless memes and an pro-Harris video of cats riding sofas called “Couches for Kamala.”

Sen. Vance has not commented on his relationship with furniture.

Anyway, the point is Harris can’t be president because she’s a girl.

At least, we assume she’s a girl. She might be a man like Michelle Obama and just fooling us.

Blindsided

In any case, Donald Trump, blindsided by Joe Biden’s decision to pass the torch and suffering buyer’s remorse over the weird dude he chose as a running mate, is just one hissy fit away from saying the quiet part out loud at a rally.

We’ve seen this before, remember, when Trump tried to cast Hillary Clinton as old, ugly, sickly, and prone to “female trouble.” There’s no reason to think he’s got his consciousness raised.

MAGA cult members pitched a hissy fit when they saw some of the Secret Service agents protecting Trump at the Pennsylvania Rally were female. Right wing fruit bat Matt Walsh said, “There should not be any women in the Secret Service. If there’s a woman doing a job like this, it 100 percent means that a more qualified male was passed over.”

Women, by their very nature, are “unqualified.”

Trump’s supporters want to “get back to the 1960s” when Dad went to work, Mom stayed home, and there were no “angry feminists” wanting to exercise power over their lords and masters.

Back in the lovely 1960s, the likes of Kamala Harris would be cleaning houses, not raising $100 million in 24 hours for her campaign, not talking about prosecuting and beating an obviously superior white man like Donald J. Trump.

Got Trump geared up to run against Joe Biden. Now he’s got to “start all over” in a race against a DEI hire, black, not-black, slutty radical feminist, barren-wombed, laughing lady who wants to destroy America.

It’s just not fair, is it?

Diane Roberts is an 8th-generation Floridian, born and bred in Tallahassee. Educated at Florida State University and Oxford University in England, she has been writing for newspapers since 1983, when she began producing columns on the legislature for the Florida Flambeau. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, the Times of London, the Guardian, the Washington Post, the Oxford American, and Flamingo. She has been a member of the Editorial Board of the St. Petersburg Times–back when that was the Tampa Bay Times’s name–and a long-time columnist for the paper in both its iterations. She was a commentator on NPR for 22 years and continues to contribute radio essays and opinion pieces to the BBC. Roberts is also the author of four books.