Taco Is Flagler County Fire Rescue’s Therapy Dog

There’s no better way for Flagler County Fire Rescue to embrace the holidays than with a pint-sized, er Taco-sized, therapy dog to be its ambassador for public outreach events – as well as to provide crucial comfort and support to those who need it most during traumatic events or circumstances.

Community Paramedic Rob Errett and his Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Taco took all the steps to be ready when duty calls and the call came on Wednesday (December 11). They are graduates of Paws and Stripes College – created in 2006 by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office – that teaches handlers and their K-9 partners to provide emotional support to those in stressful situations, whether to first responders themselves or those they serve.









“The usage of therapy dogs within emergency services is a growing trend to ensure the mental health of our citizens and our first responders,” said Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker. “While Flagler County is not the first to implement this type of program, we will certainly help raise the bar for other emergency services providers to reach.”

When Tucker approached Errett with the idea of turning his affable pet into a therapy dog, the decision was easy to make.

“I went home and discussed it with my wife,” Errett said. “We decided that we wanted to do it. We thought it would be nothing but a terrific benefit for our team (Flagler County Fire Rescue) and our residents.”

Errett and Taco were enrolled in Paws and Stripes College – a free program offered by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The program is an AKC recognized Therapy Dog Organization that partners with the University of Central Florida Veterans Academic Resource Center and Space Coast Therapy Dogs.

“Taco is a rock star. He was already very well trained. He always makes me look good,” Errett said. “I was a little worried about my own abilities.”

Officially, the team of Errett and Taco are members of the Flagler County Fire Rescue Peer Support Team and the Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) Team.









“This is immediate, but Taco won’t come to work every day,” Errett said. “If the need arises, I can go home and get him. I live within 10 minutes (of the Government Services Complex).”

Errett is proud to have the first therapy dog for Flagler County Fire Rescue.

“Anything I can do with Taco and our training to help Flagler County Fire Rescue, I’m there,” Errett said. “All I want to do is to ease everyone’s burden. Flagler County is taking the mental health aspect of its employees and residents head-on. It is something to be reckoned with.”