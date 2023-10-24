SunRail Offers Free Rides to Magic Ticket Holders for 27 Home Games

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the Orlando Magic have partnered once again to promote fans taking the Train-To-The-Game with free SunRail service and an added later train on weeknights (Monday-Friday) when the Magic have home games. The additional southbound train will give fans another travel choice to attend the game or attend an event downtown.









As part of the partnership, all Magic ticket holders may ride SunRail for free to and from games. Magic ticket holders simply show their tickets, either hard copy or electronically, to SunRail conductors to access this benefit.

“SunRail is excited for the opportunity to partner with the Orlando Magic again this year,” said Charles “Mike” Heffinger, SunRail Chief Operations Officer. “With SunRail’s Church Street Station just steps from the Amway Center, fans riding SunRail can cheer on our Magic without the need to drive and pay for parking.”

“We are happy to partner with FDOT again this season to offer fans easier access to Magic games,” said Shelly Wilkes, Magic Executive Vice President of Marketing and Social Responsibility. “The Magic strive to create legendary moments and our customer experience is a top priority in making that a reality. We hope fans attending our games use the convenience of this added SunRail service to enhance their overall game experience.”

The Train-To-The-Game promotion began on October 17 and will run for a total of 27 weekday home games in the 2023-’24 season. Upcoming games listed below.

Wednesday, October 25 vs. Houston Rockets Monday, November 6 vs. Dallas Mavericks Tuesday, November 21 vs. Toronto Raptors Wednesday, November 22 vs. Denver Nuggets Friday, November 24 vs. Boston Celtics (2:30 PM start time, no extended service) Wednesday, November 29 vs. Washington Wizards Friday, December 1 vs. Washington Wizards Monday, December 11 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday, December 20 vs. Miami Heat Wednesday, December 27 vs. Philadelphia 76ers Friday, December 29 vs. New York Knicks Tuesday, January 9 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Friday, January 19 vs. Philadelphia 76ers Monday, January 22 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday, February 8 vs. San Antonio Spurs Tuesday, February 13 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday, February 14 vs. New York Knicks Tuesday, February 27 vs. Brooklyn Nets Thursday, February 29 vs. Utah Jazz Wednesday, March 13 vs. Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, March 19 vs. Charlotte Hornets Thursday, March 21 vs. New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday, March 27 vs. Golden State Warriors Friday, March 29 vs. Los Angeles Clippers Monday, April 1 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

For more information about SunRail, including fares, schedule, and station locations, please visit SunRail.com or download the SunRail app.