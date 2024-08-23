Flagler Cares Adds Sunshine Psychiatric Care to Village

Flagler Cares, a one-stop health and social care organization, welcomed Sunshine Psychiatric Care to the Flagler County Village in Palm Coast, on August 1 as a community partner.









With a focus on warmth and compassion, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Rhonda Richardson of Sunshine Psychiatric Care provides comprehensive psychiatric evaluations, personalized treatment plans, and medication management services for teens and adults aged 15 and up. Sunshine Psychiatric Care currently accepts United Healthcare, Cigna, Aetna, among others. Whether you prefer in-person or telehealth appointments, Sunshine Psychiatric Care is here to support you on your mental health journey. Current and new patients can be seen in person at the Flagler County Village address, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B302, Palm Coast.

Jeannette Simmons, the Chief Clinical Officer with Flagler Cares shared, “With the addition of Sunshine Psychiatric Care, the vision of a centrally located hub where organizations with a shared commitment to serving residents with health, behavioral health, and other every-day challenges is coming to fruition.”

Rhonda remarked, “I’m thrilled to join the Flagler County Village community! Together, we can increase access to mental health care and create a supportive space where everyone feels valued and heard.”

Rhonda Richardson of Sunshine Psychiatric Care is dedicated to providing personalized, evidence-based care tailored to the unique needs of each individual. Serving clients throughout Florida, she specializes in supporting those facing challenges such as stress, anxiety, depression, eating disorders, ADHD, and various other mental health needs. Rhonda is committed to fostering a warm and empathetic environment where every client feels respected and understood. By building strong, trusting relationships, she empowers clients to actively participate in their treatment plans, ensuring a collaborative path to healing and growth. To learn more about Sunshine Psychiatric Care , call (386) 230-4448, or book an appointment online . is dedicated to providing personalized, evidence-based care tailored to the unique needs of each individual. Serving clients throughout Florida, she specializes in supporting those facing challenges such as stress, anxiety, depression, eating disorders, ADHD, and various other mental health needs. Rhonda is committed to fostering a warm and empathetic environment where every client feels respected and understood. By building strong, trusting relationships, she empowers clients to actively participate in their treatment plans, ensuring a collaborative path to healing and growth. To learn more about, call (386) 230-4448, or