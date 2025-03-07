Palm Coast Announces New Short-Term Rental Registration Requirements

The City of Palm Coast has implemented new Short-Term Rental Registration Requirements, which are now in effect. Property owners operating short-term rentals within the city must register their properties annually with both the City of Palm Coast and Flagler County and comply with all applicable regulations. Failure to register may result in a notice of violation and a code board hearing.

These requirements apply only to short-term rentals. Long-term rental properties are not required to register.









Before submitting a short-term rental registration with the City of Palm Coast, property owners must obtain the following:

Sample Lease Agreement meeting Ordinance 2025-01 requirements

Designation of a Responsible Party

Business Tax Receipts from both the City of Palm Coast and Flagler County

Florida Department of Revenue Certificate of Registration

Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation (DBPR) License for transient lodging

Executed Affidavit certifying compliance

Proof of Advertising Compliance

The City of Palm Coast has created a dedicated webpage to guide property owners through the registration process. This resource includes step-by-step instructions, helpful information, and a forms library with important reference materials. Property owners can visit palmcoast.gov/community-development/short-term-rental for details.

For questions or support, property owners can contact the Business Tax Office at (386) 986-3766 or email [email protected].

The City of Palm Coast appreciates the cooperation of short-term rental owners in maintaining the integrity of our community and ensuring a positive experience for both residents and visitors.