Storm Debris Removal in Palm Coast Begins October 16

The City of Palm Coast announced today that storm debris removal will begin on Wednesday, October 16.

Residents should not place storm debris in bags, cans, or containers. Make sure to place all debris at the curb by Wednesday, October 16, and ensure that the swales and ditches are kept clear. Please avoid putting debris near the road early, as it can block the stormwater system and impede drainage. Your cooperation is essential for a smooth and efficient cleanup process.









Debris Separation Guidelines:

When placing debris at the curb, please separate items into the following categories:

Vegetative Debris — Leaves, logs, tree branches, and other vegetative debris.

Leaves, logs, tree branches, and other vegetative debris. Construction & Demolition Debris — Building materials, shingles, drywall, lumber, and similar items caused by Hurricane Milton.

Please note that regular household garbage is not included in debris removal. Please follow your normal garbage schedule for those items.

Important Instructions:

There is no size restriction for storm debris. This weekend is a great time to gather and organize debris to be ready for Wednesday’s collection!

Please do not place storm debris in bags or any types of containers. One plastic bag mixed in with the debris could cause FEMA to deny the entire pile.

Do not place debris on vacant lots. Debris should remain on your residential property only.

Do not place piles next to mailboxes or driveways. Heavy machinery will remove the debris, and enough room is needed to reach the items.

Debris collection will occur in one pass. If you miss the pass in your area, your debris may not be collected, so it’s crucial to have everything ready by Wednesday, October 16.

Stay tuned to our social media channels and website for updates and additional resources.

Your patience and cooperation are essential as we work together to keep our community safe and clean. For more information, please visit the Palm Coast Emergency Page or call Customer Service at (386) 986-2360.