Stetson Receives National Recognition for Promoting Student Voter Engagement

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge has recognized Stetson University for excellence in its nonpartisan democratic engagement efforts that fostered high levels of student voter engagement in the 2022 midterm elections.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, Stetson received the Silver Seal from the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, reflecting its commitment to ensuring that nonpartisan democratic engagement is a defining feature of campus life.









“ALL IN is proud to celebrate and honor top-performing campuses like Stetson University, who demonstrate that nonpartisan student voter engagement is possible and effective,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, Executive Director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge.

Stetson has received awards from the group before, including winning “Most Improved Voter Turnout Award” and a Gold Seal of recognition in 2021 for reaching voter participation of 70%-79% or higher in the 2020 elections.

Kevin Winchell, Director of Community Engagement at Stetson, hopes students will top that turnout in the upcoming Nov. 5 presidential election, given the dedicated work of Stetson Votes, a student group on campus.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, designated as National Voter Registration Day, Stetson students can register to vote or update their registration address on campus, using Vote.org. Stetson Votes also will conduct a Straw Poll for students to unofficially vote for President of the United States, with results being shared on the Stetson Votes Instagram (@StetsonVotes) after the Straw Poll closes on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

“As a university, we have a unique role to fill in creating a healthy and engaged democracy because usually people are voting in their first election when they are college students,” Winchell said. “We don’t take that responsibility lightly; its core to our university’s civic mission.”

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement. Stetson was recognized alongside more than 500 campuses using data from the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement at Tufts University.

More than 1,060 institutions enrolling more than 10 million students participate in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, which supports colleges and universities in achieving excellence in nonpartisan student voter engagement.